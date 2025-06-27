Code Pink threatens DataRepublican with lawsuit — so she releases damaging evidence on social media

The famous DataRepublican data analyst dropped damaging information she had gathered about Code Pink's connections to the communist Chinese government after the group threatened legal action against her.

The database kernel engineer, whose real name is Jennica Pounds, said Wednesday on social media that the group sent her a message accusing her of libel.

'I will share the facts without spin.'

"We are writing to formally address and correct the false and defamatory statements made in your recent social media posts regarding CODEPINK," the group reportedly wrote. "These claims — which falsely allege that our organization is funded by China, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or any foreign government or entity — are entirely baseless and constitute libel."

Pounds replied, "So, I will share the facts without spin."

She posted images from a Code Pink campaign called "China Is Not Our Enemy" and pointed out that the group was funded by a significant contribution from a businessman and social activist named Neville Singham. The billionaire is under congressional investigation for possibly violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act by possibly acting on behalf of the Chinese government.

Pounds went on to show how the propaganda pushed by the group served to promote "pro-China messaging, including denial of the Uyghur genocide, an atrocity affirmed by the U.S. Department of State."

She also posted an interview with Jodie Evans, the wife of Singham and co-founder of Code Pink, where she allegedly said that Uyghurs were terrorists, in order to justify their oppression by the Chinese government.

Code Pink has also opposed the U.S. attacks on the Houthi terrorist group. The group first gained fame by protesting against the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

RELATED: These two Chinese billionaires are funneling money into the trans movement in the US but NOT China — WHY?

DataRepublican had worked anonymously to uncover fraud and abuse in the government, but she revealed her identity in order to thwart the efforts of those who wanted to scare her into hiding.

"I have been doxxed. Rather than let others control the narrative, I am addressing this directly," she said in February.

"I am 100% Deaf and nonverbal," she continued. "My lack of signing fluency does not make me any less Deaf. It is a result of a language impairment related to my autism called expressive dysphasia, which affects my ability to construct language fluently in real-time."

She has since worked to document and uncover more government funding malfeasance.