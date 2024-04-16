Motivational influencer has terrible bathroom accident during Boston Marathon but manages to finish 'for the people'

Davis Clarke, an online influencer known for giving a motivational speech ahead of anything he is set to accomplish, participated in the Boston Marathon and finished with an impressive time, despite having an unfortunate incident.

Clarke has risen in popularity by offering words typically saved for an athletic feat and applying them to common endeavors. He has referred to a finance test as bigger than the Super Bowl and has dedicated a morning run to his entire family.

As part of his pursuit of greatness, Clarke participated in 128th Boston Marathon. The influencer noted that he "barely trained" but was "locked in," which may or may not have contributed to an awful incident. During the 26-mile race, Clarke defecated on himself but managed to finish the race in a reasonably fast time.

Clarke proudly posted the evidence on his social media, panning down to his legs after crossing the finish line. It was unclear at which point during the race the accident happened.

"2:56 Boston Marathon… I gave it everything for the people…even s**t my pants to go as hard as possible…barely trained but locked in," Clarke wrote on Instagram.

With an official time of 2:56:53, Clarke finished 2,063 out of approximately 30,000 participants. The fastest time of the day belonged to winner Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia at 2:06:17.

"I left it all out there, I'm shaking now," Clarke said from inside a New Balance store after the race. The runner and his friends chronicled his day through the race but did not address his bowel incident in subsequent videos.

Fans on the other hand were flabbergasted by Clarke's dedication and the fact that he managed to finish the marathon in such a condition.

"I was out on this guy but now I’m pushing all my chips to center of table on this guy," a Nebraska fan noted on X.



I was out on this guy but now I’m pushing all my chips to center of table on this guy

— nebraska nation (@eggman81339114) April 15, 2024

Another fan said that he would henceforth be "choosing to believe" that Clarke is "committing to the bit at a level previously not thought possible."

"I just love how he’s super positive," a viewer also wrote.

Choosing to believe this guy is committing to the bit at a level previously not thought possible

— Gabaghoul (@cultclassist) April 15, 2024

While it ultimately isn't clear how serious Clarke is about his motivational speaking, he is certainly living up to his promises in the eyes of his viewers.

"No matter who you are. No matter what you do. You can INSPIRE. Who are you INSPIRING?" Clarke's YouTube channel reads. "Inspire is a movement to help people realize they can inspire those around them."