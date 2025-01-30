Trump berates CNN reporter over his speculation about DEI in DC crash: 'That's not a very smart question'

President Donald Trump speculated that DEI policies in government might have led to the horrific plane crash in Washington, D.C., and took swipes at reporters who pushed back on his comments.

Trump gave an update from the White House on the investigation into the devastating collision of a military helicopter and a commercial jet at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday. He said there were no survivors among the 60 passengers, four crew members, and three Army members in the helicopters.

He went on to offer a possible cause for the crash: the "push" for diversity at the Federal Aviation Administration.

"I do want to point out various articles that appeared prior to my entering office. Here's one: 'The FAA's diversity push includes focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.' That is amazing," said Trump.

"And it says FAA says people with severe disabilities are the most underrepresented segment of the work force, and they want them in, and they want them. They can be air traffic controllers? I don't think so," he continued. "This was January 14, so that was a week before I entered office. They put a big push to put diversity into the FAA's program."

CNN's Kaitlan Collins pushed back on the claim, prompting Trump to lash out at her.

"We don't yet know the names of the 67 people who were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and air traffic controllers," Collins asked. "Don't you think you're getting ahead of the investigation right now?"

"No, I don't think so at all. You mean the names of the people that are on the plane? You think that's gonna make a difference?" Trump responded. "But I think that's not a very smart question. I'm surprised, coming from you."

Here's the video of the interaction:

CNN: "We don't yet know the names of the 67 people who were killed and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies, don't you think you're getting ahead of the investigation?"



Trump: "No I don't think so. You mean the names of the people who were on the plane? You think that's… pic.twitter.com/CGEEJKLtxO

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 30, 2025

The recovery mission continued on in the Potomac River.

"We are one family, and today we are all heartbroken. We're all searching for answers at icy, icy Potomac, cold, cold night, cold water. We're all overcome with the grief for many that so tragically perished, who will no longer be with us," Trump said.

"Together, we take solace in the knowledge that their journey ended not in the cold waters of the Potomac but in the warm embrace of a loving God," he added.

