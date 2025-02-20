Delta Air Lines offers compensation with 'no strings attached' to passengers of plane that flipped upside down in Canada

Delta Air Lines has made a compensation offer to the passengers of the commercial airliner that crash-landed in Canada.

Delta Air Lines announced that it would offer a "no strings attached" compensation package to the passengers of Delta Flight 4819 that crash-landed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

"Delta Care Team representatives are telling customers this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines is reportedly offering $30,000 apiece to the passengers of Delta Flight 4819 — which was operated by the carrier's wholly owned regional subsidiary, Endeavor Air.

There were 76 passengers on the plane that flipped upside down while landing on the snow-covered runway, so Delta Air Lines would be on the hook for nearly $2.3 million if all of the passengers accept the offer.

For comparison, passengers of the U.S. Airways plane that landed in the Hudson River in 2009 received $5,000 — worth approximately $7,500 when adjusted for inflation. The check was compensation for their lost luggage and a refund of their tickets for the flight, which was piloted by Chesley Sullenberger.

Robert Hedrick, an aviation accident attorney from the Seattle-based Aviation Law Group, said the $30,000 offer is a "good start."

"The $30,000 advance payment offer by Delta is a good start in the right direction, as long as passengers do not have to give up any of their rights for full and fair compensation in the future," Hedrick told Business Insider.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on Monday that the airline would do "everything" to support the Flight 4819 passengers and their families in the days ahead.

"Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved. We'll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts, and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them," Bastian stated. "We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them."

Delta Air Lines provided an update on the conditions of the passengers who were injured in the violent landing of the Bombardier CRJ-900LR jet.

As of Thursday morning, all 21 passengers who were hospitalized following the air travel emergency have been released, Delta Air Lines confirmed to USA Today.

There were also four crew members aboard Delta Flight 4819.

Delta has yet to release information regarding the pilot of the plane.

Air travel officials from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are still investigating why the plane crashed. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of investigators to assist.

As of Wednesday night, the wreckage had been moved from the runway to a nearby hangar for further examination.

"Members of our TechOps team were among the aviation professionals on Wednesday evening who removed the damaged Delta Connection aircraft from a Toronto Pearson International Airport runway," Delta said in a statement. "The removal took several hours in coordination with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Air Canada — who provided additional recovery experts and specialized equipment — and was done after receiving permission from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada."

Transportation Safety Board of Canada senior investigator Ken Webster said in a video update on Tuesday, "At this point, it's far too early to say what the cause of this accident might be. However, we will share more information once we're able to."

Air travel investigators have removed the cockpit voice recorder and black boxes from the aircraft and sent them to a lab for analysis.

Toronto Pearson International Airport President and CEO Deborah Flint said that there were "extreme conditions" at the airport from two separate storms ahead of the crash landing.

"On Thursday and Sunday, we got more than 20 inches, 50 centimeters of accumulated snow. That is actually not typical. In fact, it is more snow within that time window than we received in all of last winter," Flint said at a news conference Tuesday, according to ABC News. "There were many delays and cancellations across this part of Canada and the U.S. Northeast during this time, creating numerous flight delays and backlogs."

Flint noted, "Monday was a clear day, though, and it was an operational recovery day for Toronto Pearson."

Audio recordings revealed that the air traffic control tower warned the pilots of a possible airflow “bump” on the approach, with winds gusting up to 40 mph, according to the Associated Press.

