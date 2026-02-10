'Do you think you're going to hell?' Democrat facing felony assault charges frets about God's judgment to ICE director

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday regarding the oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, Democratic lawmakers took turns giving their usual sanctimonious speeches.

When her opportunity came to pose questions to acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons, New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver (D) launched into a roughly 3.5-minute diatribe replete with not only dubious murder accusations but her trademark insinuations of racism.

'Aggressively attacking those witnesses personally is inappropriate.'

McIver, a Democrat facing nearly 20 years in prison for allegedly assaulting ICE officers last year, then decided to present her attacks as spiritual reflections about eternal consequence.

After prompting Lyons to confirm that he was indeed a "religious man," McIver — a staunch supporter of abortion — asked the acting ICE director, "How do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?"

"I'm not going to entertain that question," Lyons responded.

"Of course not," said McIver. "Do you think you're going to hell, Mr. Lyons?"

Once more, the acting ICE director, whose agents had to repel an apparent incursion by McIver's fellow travelers into a Newark detention facility last year, indicated he wouldn't entertain such a question.

Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) intervened to remind McIver both that members "must adhere to established standards of decorum and debate" and that "witnesses are here voluntarily."

Garbarino added, "Aggressively attacking those witnesses personally is inappropriate and not in keeping with the traditions of our committee."

"I'm just asking a question," McIver said. "You all, you guys are always talking about religion here and the Bible. I mean, it's OK for me to ask a question, right?"

Having evidently disregarded Garbarino's reminder and the corresponding committee traditions, McIver immediately went back to the attack, asking Lyons, "How many government agencies, Mr. Lyons, are you aware of that routinely kill American citizens and still get funding?"

Before yielding her time, McIver called for the abolition of ICE.

The congresswoman was charged in June with multiple counts of assaulting, resisting, impeding, and interfering with federal law enforcement agents. She could face a maximum of 17 years in prison if convicted.

