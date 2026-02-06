Maryland man allegedly plotted to kill Trump official — and showed up at his house with gloves and mask

The Arlington County Police Department announced the arrest of a man for allegedly plotting to kill the director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Police said that 26-year-old Colin Demarco of Rockville was seen wearing rubber gloves and a surgical mask on Aug. 10 when he was spotted by a witness on the porch of the victim.

'I am at my wits' end and this might be the final straw. I want to get a gun, head to DC and kill him.'

The witness interacted with the man, who appeared to be concealing a firearm and carried a backpack. The man fled but was identified through footage from surveillance video.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for digital records of the suspect and found that he appeared to have solicited to have the target killed and had looked up directions to his house.

They arrested Demarco at his residence after interviewing him and reported that he told them the 2024 election had been the "lowest point in his life" and he was afraid of an "impending war and a fascist takeover."

Sources said the target of the plot was Russell Vought, who received violent threats because of his involvement with Project 2025 and his efforts to fire federal employees, according to CBS News. The criminal complaint said that Demarco was targeting someone who had "served as a presidential appointee," with the initials "R.V."

Officials said they found digital evidence that Demarco had written a note titled, "Body Disposal Guide," as well as another having to do with his father's firearm. Prior to being arrested, he claimed to be writing a manifesto.

One message specifically expressed his alleged wish to kill the president.

"The more Trump does s**t like this, the more I wanna grab a gun and try to shoot him. ... I am at my wits' end and this might be the final straw. I want to get a gun, head to D.C. and kill him," the message read.

Demarco is charged with attempted murder, criminal solicitation to commit murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and wearing a mask in public to conceal identity.

