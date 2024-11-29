Democratic strategist begs Kamala Harris not to run again

Kamala Harris' first attempt to secure the White House was a colossal failure. While struggling to break out of the single digits in early state polls, Harris learned that a majority of Democrats in her home state of California wanted her to call it quits. She obliged them in December 2019. Years later, she supplanted the candidate who single-handedly salvaged her career only to suffer an even more humiliating defeat, burning through over $1.5 billion for the privilege of losing in the Electoral College by a landslide.

Apparently, the 60-year-old leftist thinks the next time might be different and has signaled an interest in trying again. On Tuesday, Democratic strategist Theryn Bond begged the vice president to throw in the towel on her presidential ambitions.

Last week, a Morning Consult survey indicated that 43% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents would now vote for Harris in a presidential primary of the kind effectively voided by the party earlier this year. A recent Echelon Insights snap poll indicated that 41% of respondents would vote for Harris in a Democratic primary held today.

'Please don't.'

Politico reported Monday that Harris, likely aware that a great many Democrats are willing to overlook her repeated failures, "has been instructing advisers and allies to keep her options open — whether for a possible 2028 presidential run, or even to run for governor in her home state of California in two years."

Harris has repeatedly told reporters, "I am staying in the fight."

Five individuals in the vice president's inner circle who spoke to Politico on the condition of anonymity suggested that Harris will think over her political options with family members over the Christmas season.

On Tuesday, within hours of Democrats releasing a bizarre and widely ridiculed video of Harris, Theryn Bond urged the vice president on Newsmax's "National Report" "not to run again in 2028. Please don't."

'If they're dumb enough to run her again, I can't wait.'

"I can't really speak for governor of California. Californians seem to support her significantly. We haven't yet been able to measure what that support looks like after this current run she just had," said Bond.

The Democratic strategist suggested that a gubernatorial bid might "make sense for her to consider, but another shot at the presidency — I hope she doesn't. And if she is relying on those same advisers that advised her this cycle, that's not who I would listen to."

Conservative political strategist Luke Ball largely agreed with Bond's assessment, noting that in California, Harris would have "high name ID, but if she ran anywhere else in the country, I don't think she'd be able to get elected to dog catcher."

Conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck noted, "Wow. This Echelon poll asked Democrats who they'd vote for in the 2028 Presidential primary and 41% said Kamala Harris. If they're dumb enough to run her again, I can't wait."

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles said that Harris, "who lost in a massive landslide, who allowed the Republican to win the popular vote for the first time in 20 years — the Republican who we had all been told was Hitler incarnate, who was running for an implausible nonconsecutive second term — that woman wants to run again in 2028? I strongly encourage this. I might donate to the Kamala primary campaign."

A Democratic strategist granted anonymity by Politico said, "I can't conceivably imagine the party turning to her a second time."

Speculation now abounds about the possibility that another failed Democratic presidential candidate might try her luck again in 2028.

After the the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday that Bill and Hillary Clinton will give speeches in Little Rock in December to help mark the Clinton Presidential Center's 20th anniversary, senior Trump adviser Jason Miller responded, "SHE'S RUNNING!"

"Just when I thought I couldn't be more thankful," tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

Elon Muskreplied to the prospect of a third Clinton campaign with a laughing emoji.

