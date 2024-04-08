Diddy posts 'Victory' — a music video consisting entirely of him running from police — implying he's falsely accused

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs made a peculiar social media post amid his legal troubles and accusations of sex trafficking, which he has denied.

Combs, 54, has faced multiple civil lawsuits alleging sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape. Diddy has denied all allegations, calling them "sickening." The culmination of the accusations was a federal raid on the music producer's properties in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida.

On social media, Diddy took a break from his recent posting of family photos to showcase the 1998 music video for the song "Victory," which featured his late best friend, Christopher Wallace (Notorious B.I.G.), and Busta Rhymes.

With a caption, "Bad Boy for Life," Diddy shared the $2.7 million music video in its entirety.

The video is a gritty parody of sorts, referencing "The Running Man," a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The movie is about a falsely convicted cop who has a chance to regain his freedom by participating in a deadly TV show.

The music video featured actors Dennis Hopper and Danny DeVito and is known to be the most expensive hip-hop video of all time.

Diddy's mention of being a "Bad Boy for Life" is a reference to his own hit song of the same name. That 2001 music video was even more star-studded, featuring the likes of Ben Stiller and Shaquille O'Neal.

Diddy's most recent lawsuit, which was filed in February 2024 by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, cited many of the same claims as Combs' former partner Casandra Ventura.

Jones alleged that Combs sexually harassed him and was engaged in a "widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization."

Since the property raids, various stories have emerged from individuals close to the rapper.

Ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton shared security footage of one of the raids and alleged a racial bias was at play.

"If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!" she wrote.

A former bodyguard of Combs, Gene Deal, suggested that the rapper has secret tapes of celebrities and politicians.

"He had politicians in there, he had princes in there, he also had a couple of preachers in there," Deal said.

Other accusations have fallen flat, such as a model who was alleged to have been on retainer by Diddy for sex work. The woman, Jade Ramey, denied these allegations.

Diddy stated in December 2023 that all the allegations against him were "individuals looking for a quick payday."

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he wrote.

