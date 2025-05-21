Loaded guns, lube, and sex toys: Homeland Security agent reveals what was found in Diddy's room

A Homeland Security Investigations agent this week ran down details about last year's raid on Sean "Diddy" Combs' estate.

The testimony in the Manhattan sex trafficking and racketeering trial against Combs continued with HSI agent Gerard Gannon on Tuesday revealing what federal agents saw when they burst into the Miami property in 2024, using an armored vehicle to break through the hip-hop mogul's front gate.

'One of the weapons was reportedly found in Diddy's master bedroom closet, along with lingerie and platform heels.'

Gannon was on the ground during the raid and acted as the special agent in charge due to his unit's experience investigating human trafficking. The agent said between 80 and 90 personnel were involved in the search of Diddy's 20,000 square-foot home on Star Island, which included tactical boat deployment to make certain there were no waterborne escapees.

The federal agent said loaded rifles were among a plethora of items in Diddy's master bedroom, according to TMZ.

A Homeland Security Investigations vehicle outside Sean "Diddy" Combs' home in Miami, March 25, 2024. Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Agents allegedly found loaded AR-15s with their serial numbers scratched off, sex toys, and Astroglide brand lubricant. One of the weapons reportedly was found in Diddy's master bedroom closet, along with lingerie and platform heels.

The testimony came days after Cassie Ventura, Diddy's former girlfriend and a recording artist under his label, said in court that she "only ever saw handguns" at his residences in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, and Alpine, New Jersey.

Ventura also testified that after releasing just one album through her 10-album deal on Diddy's label, her "job" mostly became organizing the entrepreneur's sex parties, dubbed "freak-offs."

"The 'freak-offs' became a job, where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and feel normal again," Ventura alleged.

Sean Combs' son, Christian "King" Combs, exits Manhattan Federal Court on May 15, 2025 in New York City. Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

The testimony also revealed that during the time of the raid, Diddy was purposely caught outside after agents carefully monitored his movements and timed the arrest with his exit from the property for an alleged family vacation.

"I think they raided Diddy's home to strip him of his power and leverage and blackmail material," BlazeTV's Jason Whitlock theorized.

Whitlock added, "All this is really about is taking away Diddy's leverage and handing it over to the Department of Justice or whoever is responsible for this or stripping him of the most damaging information he had on key people that they don't want harmed."

Federal prosecutors said they intended to call rapper Kid Cudi to the stand as a witness this week; Ventura testified that Diddy became enraged when he found out she was seeing him.

