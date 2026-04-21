Disgraced Democrat resigns over 'witch hunt' investigation to evade humiliating expulsion

A Democrat resigned from Congress Tuesday as her colleagues ramped up efforts to expel the lawmaker over her corruption scandal.

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida avoided her imminent expulsion by simply resigning, claiming that the House Ethics Committee's investigation was a "witch hunt" that violated her "due process rights." The investigative subcommittee effectively found Cherfilus-McCormick guilty of dozens of campaign finance violations after she was accused of laundering millions of dollars worth of COVID-era FEMA funds into her campaign account.

'That is a dangerous path.'



"This was not a fair process," Cherfilus-McCormick said in a statement Tuesday. "The Ethics Committee refused my new attorney's reasonable request for time to prepare my defense. By going forward with this process while a criminal indictment is pending, the Committee prevented me from defending myself. I will not stand by and pretend that this has been anything other than a witch hunt."

"I simply cannot stand by and allow my due process rights to be trampled on, and my good name to be tarnished. Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away so that I can devote my time to fighting for my neighbors in Florida's 20th district."

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Cherfilus-McCormick argued that the committee was setting a "dangerous precedent," claiming she was not treated fairly during the investigation.