'GayDays' at Disney World on ice after sponsors pull out

In yet another sign of a reverse in cultural trends, the organizers of the annual "GayDays" at Disney World announced the event has been put on "pause" this year after several sponsors dropped out.

The event usually lasts for several days and occurs in June during LGBTQ+ Pride Month. This year's event would have been the 35th anniversary at the Orlando resort in Florida.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to pause the GayDays Orlando event scheduled for June 2026," the statement reads.

"Changes to our host hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support, and broader challenges currently impacting LGBTQIA+ events nationwide made it impossible to deliver the experience our community deserves," the organizers added.

However, the company added that it was only a "pause" and not completely ended.

"For more than 30 years, GayDays has been built by and for our community. Our focus now is on reimagining the future and returning with a stronger, more sustainable event," they added. "We will share updates in the coming months as we shape the next chapter together. Thank you for your support, your patience, and for being part of the GayDays family."

The event is not officially recognized by Disney but was rather a fan-organized independent meetup that was supported by local hotels and other businesses.

"Gay Days is just really a vacation gathering of gays and lesbians from around the world, and straight people," said Chris Alexander-Manley, an organizer of the event, in an interview from 2002.

Critics of the event have opposed it based on anecdotal reports of excessive displays of public affection at the park, inappropriately revealing attire worn by LGBTQ+ members, and other related events that do not align with the family theme of Disney parks.

On social media, GayDays promotes "Drag Bingo" as well as "Porn Star Bingo" among its events at a pool party. Another post promotes "glory holes," "dark corners," and adult film stars at a "carnal adventure" for those "who seek uninhibited freedom, raw connection, and pulse-pounding thrills."

"You will get laid!" reads a sign from a mostly undressed man in the media image.

Prominent sponsors of the event in the past included Showtime and Bud Light.

