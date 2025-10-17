Don Lemon calls for 'black people, brown people' to take up arms against ICE

Fresh off being schooled by Chicago residents on how illegal border crossings are indeed criminal, ex-CNN talking head Don Lemon suggested that non-whites in America should take up arms against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

At the outset of his recent appearance on Wajahat Ali's podcast "The Left Hook," Lemon noted, "I'm tired of like all the niceties because that doesn't work in this administration. That doesn't work in this era. You got to dispense with the niceties and ... 'let's just be civil.'"

After expressing the extremist sentiment a recent poll indicated is common to a plurality of liberals, Lemon told Ali, "I think that these are the times that the Second Amendment was written for."

'Words have consequences, and this type of rhetoric is going to get one of our officers killed.'

Ensuring that there could be no confusion as to his meaning, Lemon characterized the Trump administration as "tyrannical," then noted that the Second Amendment's raison d'être is to ensure Americans can fight a tyrannical government.

Blaze News has reached out to Lemon for clarification on whether he meant to incite rebellion against the U.S. government.

Lemon, who previously criticized Republicans for defending the Second Amendment, further suggested that those individuals who are being targeted by ICE "need to really figure out what the Second Amendment is really about and go out, and do it legally, and purchase some things because you never know when someone's going to come to your house and knock on the door and try to take you away."

Later in the podcast, Lemon once again suggested that individuals should be armed and ready in case federal immigration officials come to their residences.

"If you believe in the Second Amendment, if you believe in the Constitution — black people, brown people of all stripes, whether you're an Indian-American or a Mexican-American or whoever you are — go out in your place where you live and get a gun legally," said Lemon. "Get a license to carry legally, because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away without due process as a citizen, isn't that what the Second Amendment was written for?"

When asked about the apparently inciting nature of Lemon's remarks, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Blaze News, "Don Lemon's comments calling for people to 'arm up' with guns to use against ICE law enforcement officers are unhinged."

"Calling for violence against law enforcement is un-American — officers are already facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them including terrorist attacks, cars being used as weapons, rocks thrown at them, and shot at," continued McLaughlin. "Words have consequences, and this type of rhetoric is going to get one of our officers killed."

Lemon made his recommendation just weeks after a leftist sniper opened fire on the ICE field office in Dallas. While the shooter, Joshua Jahn, had been targeting law enforcement officers, he ultimately hit three detainees — two of whom ultimately perished — then killed himself. The words "ANTI-ICE" were reportedly found engraved on ammunition recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Ali defended Lemon's remarks in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"I only speak for myself, but Don Lemon has a right to express his views in the United States of America thanks to the First Amendment, which is allegedly championed by the Trump administration," said Ali. "I'd assume Republicans would agree with him that Americans have the right to legally bear arms thanks to the Second Amendment. Unless, of course, they only believe that right exists for white Trump supporters? If so, they should admit that publicly."

