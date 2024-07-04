Trump doesn't hold back with brutally honest remarks about Biden, Harris in leaked golf course video: 'So f***ing bad'

Former President Donald Trump believes Vice President Kamala Harris will ultimately be the Democrat at the top of the presidential ticket on Election Day.

After President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance last week, Trump has remained mostly silent as the Democratic Party implodes over the possibility that party leaders will have to replace Biden.

But sometime this week, an unknown person secretly filmed Trump at a golf course. The video, obtained by the Daily Beast, provides Trump's unfiltered post-debate thoughts.

"How did I do at the debate the other night?" Trump asks someone off-screen while handing the person some money.

When the small group of people praised Trump's performance, he responded by describing Biden as an "old, broken-down pile of crap."

"He just quit, you know. He's quitting the race," Trump predicted. "I got him out of the race, and that means we have Kamala. I think she's gonna be better. She's so bad. She's so pathetic. She's so f***ing bad. Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the president of China, who's a fierce person? He's a fierce man. Very tough guy."

As Trump drove his golf cart away, he quipped, "I just keep knocking 'em out, eh?"

(You can view the video here).

In a statement, the Trump campaign did not deny the authenticity of the video. Instead, the campaign pointed media to an earlier statement about Biden.

"Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad," the statement said.

"Make no mistake that Democrats, the mainstream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public — Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House," the statement continued. "Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris."

As speculation over Biden's political future swirls, the president himself denied on Wednesday that he is withdrawing from the presidential contest.

Biden's insistence on staying in the race comes despite the growing number of Democratic lawmakers, operatives, and fundraisers who are calling for him to step aside.

The Democratic Party's own internal polling shows that Biden is headed for certain defeat if he elects not to drop out of the race.

