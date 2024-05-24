Rep. Dwight Evans says he suffered a 'minor stroke'

Democratic Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania announced that he recently suffered a "minor stroke."

The congressman said that he anticipates being able to get back to voting in D.C. in around six weeks.

'The main impact seems to be some difficulty with one leg.'

"I wanted to let my constituents know that I am recovering from a minor stroke, and I want to emphasize the word minor. It was minor enough that I didn't even realize what had happened for a few days," Evans said in a statement.

"The main impact seems to be some difficulty with one leg, which will probably impact my walking for some time, but not my long-term ability to serve the people of Philadelphia," he noted. "I'm recovering at an inpatient rehabilitation facility and expect to be there about a week longer, followed by outpatient therapy. I currently expect to be back voting in Washington in about six weeks from now. I'm focusing on my healing and would ask for privacy during these six weeks."

Lawmakers including Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who suffered a stroke shortly before winning a Democratic U.S. Senate primary in the Keystone State in 2022, expressed well wishes in response to Evans' announcement.

"It's not an easy thing to face but know that we are all pulling for you, Congressman," a post on the @SenFettermanPA X account noted.

"From years of working alongside @RepDwightEvans, I know that you can't keep a Philly kid down. I send my best as he makes a speedy recovery while already raising awareness and breaking down stigmas. I'm looking forward to welcoming him back to the dais in the very near future," Democratic Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts noted.

Earlier this week, Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina announced plans to undergo surgery to remove "a base of skull tumor called a pituitary macroadenoma."

