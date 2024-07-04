Washington Post editorial board authors imaginary Biden withdrawal speech

As a political firestorm rages around President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election bid in the wake of his widely panned debate performance, the Washington Post editorial board has put forward an imaginary speech the president could deliver if he were to bow out of the 2024 race.

The piece is titled, "What if Biden spoke these words?"

'I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.'

"My season of service is nearing its close. This was a hard truth to face. But it is the natural course of things — as evident as the progression from spring to summer, from fall to winter. This is why I have decided to withdraw from the campaign for president of the United States," part of the imaginary speech reads.

"A large part of me still wants to stay in the fight. But, at this moment, the nation needs something I cannot provide: a leader with the energy to run a vigorous campaign and then to work for America, at all hours, for the next four years," another passage reads.

"The Democratic National Committee, senior Democratic leaders and I have agreed on an orderly process to select our next nominee, which will include debates between now and our convention in August. My vice president, Kamala Harris, has graciously and courageously agreed to participate. Though Democratic primary voters cannot be included at this late date, their delegates will make the final choice," another portion of the editorial board's pretend presidential remarks read.

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas has called upon Biden to exit the race. "I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so," the lawmaker noted in a statement.



"If he's the candidate, I'm going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere," Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva said, according to the New York Times. "What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race."

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) said that Biden should "step aside to let new leaders rise up and run against Donald Trump," according to wbur.org.

According to the Associated Press, Biden declared during a call with campaign staffers, "I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win."

