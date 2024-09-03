Elon Musk torches Democrats after former DNC leader praises suppression of free speech in Brazil

Billionaire and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk lambasted the Democratic Party after a former party leader praised Brazil for shutting down free speech in the country.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a celebratory message for Brazil after the country banned Musk's social media platform X on Friday.

'Will anyone in the media demand a response ...'

He tweeted "obrigado Brasil!" on Labor Day on X. The phrase translates to "thank you, Brazil!"

Musk has been feuding with a Brazilian supreme court judge who has issued orders against his companies for their refusal to punish his political enemies according to critics. Musk has called the judge a dictator and compared him to a villain from the "Harry Potter" movie franchise.

Ellison had previously worked as the deputy chair for the Democratic National Committee.

"The Democratic Party — same one that used to defend the First Amendment — now wants to destroy the First Amendment," said Musk in response to Ellison's message.

Others criticized Ellison for the bizarre statement.

"Will anyone in the media demand a response from Tim Walz? This is his attorney general. This is his administration," responded a Minnesota state representative.

"Ellison has sworn an oath to our state and federal constitutions, both of which uphold rights he is thanking a foreign country for suppressing. Where is the media?" he asked in a second missive.

"The Attorney General of Minnesota, cheering on the suppression of free speech in another country," read another criticism.

"Any Minnesota media want to follow-up on this? Or are we still writing thinkpieces about Walz’s State Fair food choices?" asked the executive director for Republicans of the Minnesota House.

"Any members of the press want to ask Tim Walz whether he approves of his Attorney General celebrating censorship just because it hurts Elon Musk?" asked attorney and writer Kostas Moros.

Ellison has also been criticized for siding with the anti-Israel faction of the Democratic Party and came perilously close to winning the chair of the DNC in 2017.

