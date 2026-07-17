U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release
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EXCLUSIVE: CBP announces seizure of 200 counterfeit watches worth over $28 million
July 17, 2026
The shipment was coming from Hong Kong.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection released exclusive details to Blaze News related to a $28 million counterfeit bust from the Port of Louisville.
The shipment from Hong Kong was seized by CBP officers on July 9. It was discovered when officers pulled it for inspection on its way to Illinois.
'Officers are trained to identify illicit shipments and work diligently for American consumers by stopping the flow of unlawful trade.'
The shipment included 200 watches that bore suspected trademarks of the Audemars Piguet brand.
The Centers of Excellence and Expertise of the CBP determined the watches to be inauthentic. They were seized for "bearing counterfeit versions of registered and recorded trademarks," according to the CBP news release.
Last month, the CBP claimed it had seized a similar shipment at the same port of 375 counterfeit watches that were worth $54 million of the genuine products. It had also been shipped from Hong Kong.
"Counterfeit goods are poor-quality products costing U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year while robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues," said Philip Onken, Louisville's port director. "Officers are trained to identify illicit shipments and work diligently for American consumers by stopping the flow of unlawful trade."
The CBP reminds Americans to shop at reputable websites to avoid receiving counterfeit products.
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U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release
CBP said 70,000 men and women comprise the federal agency.
"We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust," the agency said.
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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