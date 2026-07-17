Good Samaritan saved the life of mom who lost both legs in 'catastrophic' boating accident, police say

The mother of three children is recovering from a "catastrophic" boating accident where only a "miracle" saved her life, according to Idaho police.

The unidentified woman was tubing and enjoying the day at Bear Lake when she was sucked into the propellers of a boat and her legs were severed.

'She just looked at me, and she just said, 'Go get your tourniquet.''

Dan Taylor recalled to KSL-TV that he was just getting to the lake with his family when he heard the commotion from the tragic accident.

"Everybody was out on the bow shouting, 'Help, help, please help,'" Taylor said. "Somebody on the boat said, 'Get the kids out of here.'"

Taylor said his wife was closer to the boat and surmised the direness of the situation before he could.

"She told me to get my paddleboard up to the side of the boat to use as a gurney," he said. "She just looked at me, and she just said, 'Go get your tourniquet.'"

He said both the woman's legs were missing, and he and his family members immediately applied a tourniquet to one leg, then used a strap on the other leg. It took medics between 10 and 15 minutes to arrive to the scene.

"The victim was so courageous, and she was conscious through the whole thing," he added. "Her spirit of just staying in the moment and staying calm was nothing I ever could have conceived in a situation like that."

Taylor said he had a tourniquet in his van in case of emergencies, and the topic had come up just a few weeks prior at a mountain biking first-aid class.

He remembers praying for the woman until an ambulance and helicopter arrived.

"An hour in that situation just felt like an eternity," he said. "With bleeding that severe, minutes can be something that ends somebody's life."

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office praised Taylor in a post on its Facebook page.

"These actions ultimately saved her life," police said.

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Taylor says he is grateful that he was at the right place to help the woman.

"I know the term 'miracle' gets thrown around a lot, but it was absolutely miraculous to think about, of all the places that they could have been," he said, "and how many people in that whole beach and how many of them have a tourniquet, and of those people, how many of those people had a first-aid training and it was front of mind three weeks ago?"

A GoFundMe account was set up for the woman, who was described as a "devoted wife, loving mother of three, and cherished friend." The police department confirmed that the funds would go to the woman involved.

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