Justice Amy Coney Barrett — who, in a slap in the face to American-born citizens, just ruled in favor of birthright citizenship — told the House Appropriations Committee that the mounting threats against her have taken a toll on her children.

"They have required my children to think about and see things that children should not have to see or think about," Barrett testified, sharing that her security detail gave her a bulletproof vest to wear.

When she brought it into her bedroom, her young son asked what it was.

However, BlazeTV host Steve Deace doesn’t have much sympathy for the Supreme Court justice.

Deace explains that he asked Grok how often Barrett has voted with the Democrat block of justices, to which the AI answered 50% to 75% of the time.

“So, my Grok account literally said to me, if, based on how you typically propose such questions, you need to consider that within that 75% she’s often voting on things that are obvious to the majority of the court, that are 7-2 decisions or greater,” he says.

“But, Grok said, if you’re factoring in the more contentious kinds of issues that, given what you typically ask me about, are really what you care about, it’s about 50-50,” he continues.

This means, Deace says, that “Amy Coney Barrett, on the most important things, is essentially a coin flip.”

“That’s essentially what she is on the most important things, the things that we think are fundamental, existential in determining what kind of people ought we to be and will ultimately become. She’s a flip of a coin,” he explains.

“What are you gaining by simping for this worldview about half of the time in your most important rulings? Whose favor are you incurring? What cocktail party are you now being invited to? What aura of respectability there in suburban D.C. are you now being granted?” he asks. “Because by your own admission, the answer is nothing.”

Deace corrects himself, noting that she didn’t actually receive nothing. She got a bulletproof vest.

“Forgive me. I don’t have much sympathy,” he says.

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