Exclusive: ICE rounds up violent criminal illegal aliens, including a convicted rapist

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested several violent criminal illegal aliens on Wednesday, according to a press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

"ICE officers will continue to arrest and remove violent criminals who have no place in our communities," the press release reads.

Wednesday's arrests included Gildardo Bucios-Lorenzo, a Mexican national, who was previously convicted of rape and criminal deviate conduct.

Gildardo Bucios-Lorenzo. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE also detained Mary Rodriguez-Fuentes, a Honduran national, who was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.

Mary Rodriguez-Fuentes. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Jorge Morales-Aguilar, a Mexican national, was convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member before federal immigration officials arrested him this week.

Jorge Morales-Aguilar. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Immigration agents captured Juan Carlos Martinez-Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who was convicted of assaulting a peace officer.

Juan Carlos Martinez-Mendoza. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE also noted the arrest of Luis Johnatan Yupangui-Alomoto, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was convicted of attempted robbery.

Luis Johnatan Yupangui-Alomoto. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

The agency noted that 70% of its arrests are individuals who have been charged or convicted of a crime in the United States, as the Trump administration continues its mission to arrest the most serious offenders.

"Thanks to the courage of our ICE law enforcement, these criminal illegal aliens are no longer free to terrorize our communities and prey on innocent Americans," a DHS spokesperson stated. "Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst. Seventy percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This doesn't even count illegal aliens with rap sheets in foreign countries, gang members, and suspected terrorists."

