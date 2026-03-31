Exclusive: Jim Jordan backs 'America First' veteran in key swing state primary

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is weighing in on a high-stakes primary in a key swing state, Blaze News has learned.

Jordan has endorsed Captain Michael Bouchard, an Iraq war veteran, for Michigan's 10th congressional district, Blaze News can exclusively report. This high-profile endorsement comes as Republican Rep. John James of Michigan wraps up his term in the 10th district and is now running for governor of the state.

'A strong conservative leader.'

"Captain Michael Bouchard is the America First conservative we need in Congress," Jordan told Blaze News. "Mike served his country in Iraq, and now he is ready to serve the people of Michigan's 10th district in Washington."

"Now, more than ever, we need leaders like Captain Bouchard in Congress."

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Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

The third-generation Michigander embraced the endorsement from Jordan, who made a name for himself chairing the prestigious House Judiciary Committee.

"I'm proud to earn the endorsement of Congressman Jim Jordan," Bouchard told Blaze News. "Congressman Jordan is a strong conservative leader that has fought to defend our Constitution and the conservative principles important to Michigan families."

"I will bring that same standard to Washington and stand alongside those putting our people first."

The crowded Republican primary is currently scheduled for August 4, just a few months before the general election on November 3.

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