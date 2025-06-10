Exclusive: Trump and Noem fuel record-breaking DHS recruitment surge, defying left's anti-cop chaos

Outside of the left's fiery anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots in Los Angeles, its relentless campaign to vilify law enforcement is floundering, as most recently evidenced by a robust turnout at the Department of Homeland Security's latest recruiting event.

Blaze News exclusively learned that the DHS 2025 career expo for law enforcement experienced "record-breaking success," with thousands of Americans attending the large-scale hiring event last week in Chantilly, Virginia.

'These numbers were possible even despite doxxing threats, increased assaults, and the recent wave of politicians' anti-cop rhetoric.'

A DHS press release obtained by Blaze News revealed that the expo aimed to "fill mission-critical law and immigration enforcement, border security, and national security roles across the department."

More than 3,000 Americans attended, leading the DHS to issue over 1,000 tentative job offers. These latest recruiting numbers are nearly double those from the DHS' 2023 law enforcement hiring expo, the last time a two-day event of this kind was held, where the department made only 564 tentative job offers.

The event allowed applicants to meet with representatives from several of DHS' law enforcement wings, including ICE, the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Protective Service, the Secret Service, and the Coast Guard.

In addition to connecting with the department's various law enforcement representatives, interested and qualified candidates participated in interviews and began the security and background check processes.

"The record turnout for the event proves that President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem have inspired a new generation of Americans to serve their country in law enforcement," the DHS stated. "These numbers were possible even despite doxxing threats, increased assaults, and the recent wave of politicians' anti-cop rhetoric. Under their leadership, more Americans are willing to answer the call to protect and serve their fellow citizens."

"For example, between January–May 2025, more Americans applied to the Border Patrol than over any similar time frame in its history. U.S. Secret Service recruitment is up 200%," the department concluded.

The DHS credited Trump and Noem for restoring "excellence across federal agencies" and contributing to the "historic recruiting success."

