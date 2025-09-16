FBI investigating 'a lot more' than 20 people in Discord chat related to Kirk assassination

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed the real extent of the bureau's investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Patel testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that the FBI was looking into "a lot more" than 20 people who were involved in a Discord chat with Kirk's alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. This development is the latest of mounting evidence against Robinson that has been made public.

'We're running them all down.'

"We're also going to be investigating anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat," Patel said during the hearing.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri pointed to public reports that said there were as many as 20 additional users in the Discord chat shared with Robinson. Patel confirmed that there were in fact "a lot more" who are being investigated.

RELATED: FBI unveils damning new evidence against accused Charlie Kirk assassin

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image

"It's a lot more than that," Patel said. "We're running them all down.”

Within just days, the FBI came out with evidence to suggest the probable political and ideological motive behind the assassination. Over the weekend, Robinson was confirmed to be living with his trans-identifying boyfriend, a biological man claiming to be a woman. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah also revealed the ideological messages inscribed onto ammunition found at the crime scene, including one bullet casing that read, "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Patel also confirmed Monday that DNA evidence was found on both a screwdriver located on the roof where the shooter is believed to have been and on a firearm recovered in the woods near the shooting. Both samples were a positive match to Robinson's DNA, according to Patel.

RELATED: Alleged bomb plot near Charlie Kirk assassination lands Pakistani native and son with terrorism charges

Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Robinson was officially charged in connection with the assassination of Kirk at the Utah Valley University campus last week. He is facing charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Kirk, who was just 31 years old, leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two beautiful children.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!