FBI releases photos from Trump rally shooting including improvised explosives and gun

An FBI update on the shooting at a Trump rally included new photographs of a gun and backpack recovered in the investigation, as well as improvised explosive devices found in the car belonging to suspect Thomas Crooks.

The agency also told reporters Wednesday that investigators still had not determined a motive for the Trump shooting.

The agency has faced criticism for releasing information leading people to believe the alleged shooter was motived by right-wing beliefs before the acting director admitted in a congressional hearing that social media posts contradicted that narrative.

In an update to reporters via phone call, the FBI said investigators still had not come to a conclusion about a motivation for the shooting that nearly killed former President Donald Trump. The agency added that there was no evidence of a co-conspirator in the case, nor was there evidence of foreign involvement.

The FBI also released two photos of the gun and explosives found in the trunk of Crooks' car.

Image Source: FBI press release

Image Source: FBI press release

Another image showed where Crooks climbed up on the roof of the building from which he shot at Trump, according to the FBI. The agency said that Crooks used an air conditioner unit and another utility box to get on the building.

While the shooting only grazed the former president at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a Trump supporter behind him was shot to death and two others were seriously injured.



The director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned after public pressure over the failures to provide the former president with sufficient security. Trump has since begun to deliver rally speeches from behind a bulletproof glass shield.

