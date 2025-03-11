FEMA fires 3 more supervisors tied to home-skipping scandal impacting Trump supporters

The Federal Emergency Management Agency fired three more supervisors tied to a political bias scandal involving workers who were instructed not to offer disaster relief assistance to some Florida homeowners.



Cameron Hamilton, FEMA's acting administrator, wrote in a letter dated March 4 that the agency conducted an "exhaustive investigation" after it was revealed that disaster relief workers were told to bypass the homes of those who support President Donald Trump. The directive was given to some staffers responding in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Florida.

'Political affiliation should never be a consideration in the rendering of assistance.'

Marn'i Washington, a former FEMA hurricane relief supervisor, was previously terminated after she admitted to instructing workers to skip homes with pro-Trump signs. However, she claimed she was a "scapegoat" and that the practice was "not isolated" to her instruction.

Former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell rejected Washington's claims, insisting that the incident was isolated.

Hamilton explained that three additional supervisors had recently been terminated because they failed to "meet our standards of conduct," according to the letter obtained by the New York Post.

"It is essential that the entire workforce understand that this incident was reprehensible, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated at FEMA," he wrote.

"Further, in accordance with my commitment, and that of President Trump and [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem, to ensure that Americans receive impartial assistance from FEMA, I have directed a comprehensive additional training for FEMA staff to reinforce that political affiliation should never be a consideration in the rendering of assistance," Hamilton continued.

He noted that the investigation did not find any evidence of "a systemic problem, nor that it was directed by agency or field leadership."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) stated that she would not allow FEMA "to be weaponized by the left to target Trump supporters."

"We are making certain that FEMA is treating all Americans the same, that they are here to help all Americans," she said in a video posted on X. "I wrote a letter and called out these FEMA workers that were not stopping at what they perceived to be Trump-supporting homes. I'm happy to let you know they have been fired."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) expressed his confidence that the Trump administration would "root out egregious examples of political bias like this at FEMA."

"After back-to-back hurricanes devastated Florida and left many in our area with nothing, it's incomprehensible that FEMA relief workers were skipping over those in need," Buchanan said. "FEMA has the responsibility to serve every American equally, regardless of their politics."

Buchanan noted that FEMA reportedly skipped over at least 20 homes between October through November.