Female accused of trashing Little Caesars store, causing over $1,000 in damages — after being told extra sauce would cost $1

A female is accused of trashing a Little Caesars pizza place in Louisville, Kentucky, and causing $1,000 in damages, after a store employee informed her that extra sauce would cost $1, WDRB-TV reported.

Breanna Haynes placed the phone order, then traveled to Little Caesars to pick it up, the station said, citing court documents.

'Can't afford a buck for sauce? Maybe you shouldn't be buying pizza then.'

However, when Haynes asked for extra sauce with her order, an employee told her that would run her an extra dollar, WDRB reported.

More from the station:

Police said Haynes "created a disturbance in the store" and began knocking things off of the counter, including a custom-made computer stand and the computer register — which totaled over $1,000 in damages.



Haynes left the store, but employees were able to provide Louisville police with her name after comparing video surveillance with a known picture.

Haynes was charged with criminal mischief in connection with the January incident, but she wasn't arrested until late last month, WDRB said.

Haynes on Sept. 22 allegedly threw a brick at a car belonging to the father of her child because he wanted to move back to Cincinnati, the station said, citing court documents.

Police said Haynes' alleged brick-throwing caused more than $1,000 in damages, and she was charged with assault and criminal mischief, WDRB reported.

Numerous commenters on the station's Facebook post about the incident reacted incredulously to it:

"That must be some good sauce!" one commenter wrote.

"I guess she’d rather pay $1,000 plus lawyers instead of just giving up the dollar," another commenter observed. "Smh, wish I had that kind of money."

"Stay home if you don't know how to behave in public," another commenter advised.

"Can't afford a buck for sauce?" another commenter noted. "Maybe you shouldn't be buying pizza then."

