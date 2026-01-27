'Fixing the mess': Retired Navy SEAL aims to flip Connecticut congressional district red

A retired U.S. Navy SEAL with more than 30 years of service announced Tuesday that he is running for Congress in Connecticut’s 5th District, seeking the Republican nomination.

Christopher Shea enters a competitive race against incumbent Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes, who won re-election in 2024 with 53.4% of the vote. She squeaked through the 2022 general election by just 0.8%.

'This campaign is about restoring trust, normalcy, and accountability.'

“I’ve spent my entire adult life serving this country — overseas in uniform and here at home protecting our communities,” Shea said in a statement given to Blaze News. “That sense of duty doesn’t end at retirement. I’m running for Congress to put people over politics, restore common sense in Washington, and make sure families in Connecticut’s 5th District can get ahead again.”

In an ad to launch his campaign, Shea, founder of the nonprofit Hero to Hero and a North Haven firefighter, indicates he is dedicated to "protecting the vulnerable," "restoring hope," and "fixing the mess."

Shea said his campaign will focus on economic growth, public safety, affordability for families, veterans’ issues, and protecting America.

“Connecticut’s 5th District is hardworking and grounded in common sense. Our current representative has chosen a different path — consistently siding with the most extreme voices in Washington and backing policies that drive up energy costs, undermine public safety, and leave working families like mine paying the price,” Shea said. “That’s exactly why we need new leadership. This campaign is about restoring trust, normalcy, and accountability. And most of all, it’s about service to the people of Connecticut’s 5th District. I’m ready for this mission, and I’m honored to stand up for the people of this district.”

