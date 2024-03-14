3 illegal aliens allegedly kidnapped Florida woman and sexually assaulted her; one had been previously cited and released

Florida police say three illegal aliens kidnapped a woman and committed sexual battery against her before she was able to escape.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the female victim was forced into a car on Monday by three suspects at about 1 a.m. in a residential area of Lake Osborne Drive near John Prince Park.

They allegedly sexually battered the woman at two separate locations. Police said that at one location near the intersection of Congress Ave. and Melaleuca Lane, they filmed the sexual battery.

"Thankfully, the victim was able to escape and flag down a passerby to help her," said Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera.



The passerby took her to a hospital and alerted police.

Police were able to identify the Guatemalan trio as 29-year-old Andres Felipe Morales, 30-year-old Darinel Ordonez Jimenez, and 31-year-old Marcos Felipe Ramirez. They were arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Monday at about 7 p.m. Morales was charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment while Jimenez and Ramirez were charged with two counts of felony criminal conspiracy.

One of the suspects, Morales, had been previously cited for not having a driver's license in January. WPTV reported that the state attorney had abandoned the charges. The records said that the charges were dropped in exchange for Morales paying a $100 fine and obtaining a valid driver's license, but that is impossible since he is an illegal alien.

Residents of the area spoke to WPTV-TV about the horrible accusations.

"It sounds awful and I hope she's OK, and that sounds scary. That's definitely not the norm here," said Alyssa Suarez, who was picking up trash around the lake. "It’s really quiet. It’s really peaceful."

"I didn’t hear anything. No sirens. No screams. No nothing," said Lauren Theesen, who didn't worry before about her children but now does. "I have children, I have a younger daughter, myself, by myself going for walks, it's just crazy."

Republicans have vehemently criticized the Biden administration for the worsening crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats have tried to deflect the blame by accusing Republicans of cynically rejecting a bipartisan proposal on immigration in order to use the issue in the 2024 election.

Each of the three suspects was given a bond of $200,000. They are next scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

