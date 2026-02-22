Florida HS staffer, 49, initially fights female student in self-defense — but soon crosses way over the line, cops say

Police said a 49-year-old staff member at a Florida high school initially acted in self-defense amid a physical fight with a female student on a bus earlier this week — but cops added that the staffer soon took things well over the line.

According to a report from the Palm Beach School District Police, the incident occurred Tuesday at William T. Dwyer High School around 2:50 p.m., which is around dismissal time, WPBF-TV reported.

A school bus driver requested the removal of an unruly student on the bus, the station said.

Shaundra Smith, a school district employee, responded and boarded the bus to speak with the student, the station said.

A short time later, WPBF said Smith asked for additional staff support and two police officers to board the bus to remove the student.

An officer observed Smith and the student throwing punches at each other, the station said, adding that officers and school administrators grabbed the student to separate her from Smith.

WPBF, citing the police report, said Smith got on a bus seat and punched the student in the face as police were restraining the student’s arms.

The station said an officer told Smith to stop, but Smith allegedly punched the student two more times.

WPBF said the officer eventually pulled Smith away from the student.

The police report notes the female student suffered cuts to the inside of her lip and a scrape on her left collarbone, the station said.

More from WPBF:

The police report acknowledged that Smith’s initial actions were in self-defense, but devolved into intentional and unnecessary infliction of physical injury to the student once the student was restrained.

Smith was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, the station said.

The Palm Beach County School District provided WPBF with a message that school Principal Corey Brooks sent to concerned parties about the incident:

William T. Dwyer High School families and staff,

This message is to inform you that Shaundra Smith, a non-instructional staff member, was recently arrested for an incident that occurred on a school bus on campus yesterday during dismissal. Ms. Smith was charged with cruelty toward a child (abuse without great bodily harm).

Ms. Smith has been removed from our campus and will not return, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The safety and well-being of our students is our absolute highest priority. Any conduct that threatens the safety and well-being of our students is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The School District holds all employees to the highest standards of conduct and is committed to a safe learning environment for all students. We always expect every staff member to meet the professional and ethical standards necessary to provide the best possible educational experience.

Please understand that, as this is an ongoing investigation, I cannot share additional details at this time. If you have any information relevant to this case, please contact School Police at 561-434-8700, attention Lt. Wagner.

Thank you for your continued support of William T. Dwyer High School."

Smith during a court hearing Wednesday was ordered to have no contact with the student, the student's family, or Palm Beach County School District property, the station said.

Smith was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $10,000 bond, WPBF added.

