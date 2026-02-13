Florida man chases alleged armed crooks out of his home, rams their SUV into ditch — but trio flee on foot into woods

The sheriff's office in Bay County, Florida, said officers responded Tuesday to a reported home invasion robbery at a residence in the 8200 block of Random Road. The area is about 10 minutes north of Panama City Beach.

Patrol deputies made contact with the victim, who reported that two masked suspects entered his home while he was sleeping and stole a large amount of cash, officials said.

He said Swartz earlier in the evening contacted him by phone requesting to visit his home and stating that she got his number through a mutual acquaintance, officials said.

The victim stated he confronted the suspects inside the residence and chased them out, officials said, adding that the suspects then fled in their SUV.

The victim then entered his own vehicle and pursued the SUV off Random Road and eastbound on Highway 388, officials said.

During the chase, the victim reported striking the suspect vehicle multiple times in an attempt to stop it, officials said, adding that after the final impact, the suspect vehicle swerved and crashed into a ditch.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the occupants of the crashed vehicle fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, officials said.

Investigators soon learned that the crashed vehicle was registered to 22-year-old Sarra Swartz, officials said.

While processing the scene, investigators found a large amount of cash in the vehicle and on the ground near the driver’s door, officials said, adding that the cash appeared consistent with the victim’s report of money taken during the home invasion.

The victim amid the investigation also provided additional information about events preceding the robbery, officials said.

Image source: Bay County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

The victim agreed, and Swartz arrived soon after and remained at the residence for about 15 to 30 minutes before leaving, officials said.

The victim added that he displayed a large amount of cash while giving money to his girlfriend — and while Swartz was present — which may have been observed, officials said.

After Swartz left, the victim fell asleep, officials said, after which he said his girlfriend woke him up screaming that individuals were taking his money.

The victim saw two masked males inside the residence, officials said, and described one as a tall, larger white male and the other as a shorter black male armed with a baseball bat.

The victim’s girlfriend also reported seeing what appeared to be a handgun in the possession of one of the suspects, officials said.

Deputies detained one suspect in the woods, later identified as 37-year-old James Crowe, officials said, adding that Crowe provided information identifying two additional suspects and detailed events leading up to and following the robbery.

As the search continued, investigators found Swartz walking along a road west of the crash site, officials said.

A short time later, investigators saw the third suspect, Devarius Stewart, seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped in the area, officials said.

Stewart initially refused commands to exit the vehicle, officials said. However, with the arrival of additional units, Stewart and Swartz were detained and transported to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for interviews, officials said.

(L to R) James Crowe, Sarra Swartz, Devarius Stewart. Image source: Bay County (Fla.) Jail, composite

Crowe, Swartz, and Stewart were arrested and charged with home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon, officials said.

Bay County Jail records indicate that all three remained behind bars Friday morning; Swartz's bond is $75,000, Stewart's bond is $100,000, and Crowe is being held without bond. Records also indicate that Crowe faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; his bond is $20,000 for that charge.

