Florida thug accused of knocking out store worker with thrown bottle of Orange Crush finally sips on some comeuppance

Readers of Blaze News may recall the recent tale involving a male caught on surveillance video chucking a bottle of Orange Crush at a Florida convenience store worker and knocking out the victim.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the Seven Star store at 6940 Old Highway 37 in Bradley regarding a physical attack against a store employee on the evening of Aug. 3.

'You ain't gonna do nothin' to me, boy!'

Authorities said first responders found the adult male victim "bleeding profusely" above his right eye — an injury that required 10 stitches and apparently resulted in a concussion.

An investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store along with two other men and accused the victim of "staring at him," officials said.

The victim told the suspect to get his items and leave, officials said. But as you might guess, the suspect apparently didn't take too kindly to the directive.

Authorities said the victim and suspect continued to "loudly" exchange words, after which the suspect "threw a full, unopened, plastic 2-liter [bottle] of Orange Crush at the victim's head."

The victim fell unconscious, officials said, and the suspect and his friends left the store.

In the below video of the attack, the suspect appears to state, "You ain't gonna do nothin' to me, boy!" after knocking the store employee to the floor.

RELATED: Florida thug caught on video knocking out store clerk with 2-liter bottle of Orange Crush. What set him off is an eye-opener.

Detectives identified the suspect as 30-year old Terry Lamar Johnson Jr. of Mulberry, officials said, adding that an arrest warrant was obtained for Johnson with a charge of felony battery causing great bodily harm, and cops began looking for him.

The sheriff's office previously told Blaze News that Johnson was in jail in May after a charge of possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The sheriff's office also told Blaze News that Johnson in the past had been charged with grand theft, aggravated assault, battery, resisting, and "numerous" weapons violations.

Below is Johnson's previous mugshot:

RELATED: Violent suspect actually bites K-9's ear amid arrest, Florida sheriff says: 'You can't make this stuff up'

Terry Lamar Johnson Jr. Image source: Polk County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Johnson finally was captured last Thursday, authorities said.

The sheriff's office told Blaze News that Johnson's charge of felony battery causing great bodily harm is a third-degree charge and that he posted a $10,000 bond Saturday just after midnight. The sheriff's office added that Johnson's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 22.

The penalty in Florida for a felony battery causing great bodily harm conviction is up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!