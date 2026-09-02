Woman, 19, allegedly tries to extort lover, threatens intimate-photo leak, deportation: 'Give me my money'

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to blackmail her lover for $20,000 and threatening to post his intimate photos after she found out that he has a girlfriend.

WPLG-TV obtained an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office revealing that 19-year-old Nathalie Rodriguez Gonzalez on Friday was arrested and hit with a felony charge of threats/extortion.

'Give me my money, or I escalate this worse.'

Police said Rodriguez Gonzalez met the alleged victim while working as a waitress at a restaurant, and the pair entered into a romantic relationship shortly afterward.

After going on a few dates, Rodriguez Gonzalez discovered that the man had a girlfriend for the "entire time they were together," according to the report.

WPLG reported that deputies indicated Rodriguez Gonzalez then began sending threatening text messages to the man, demanding $20,000 from him, and warning that if he didn't send her the money, she would add an additional $5,000 to her demand for payment — and she would send his intimate photos to his girlfriend and business partner.

Deputies said Rodriguez Gonzalez threatened to publicly post the intimate photos on all of her social media accounts in an alleged sextortion plot.

The alleged victim reportedly refused to pay Rodriguez Gonzalez, and then she sent one of the photos to his business partner.

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According to the arrest affidavit, Rodriguez Gonzalez asked the business partner for the phone number of the alleged victim's girlfriend’s so she could send her the photo.

Referring to Instagram, Rodriguez Gonzalez asked the business partner, "Should I post this on my IG and tag everyone?"

Rodriguez Gonzalez sent the intimate photo of the alleged victim to the girlfriend, detectives said.

Rodriguez Gonzalez told the alleged victim's girlfriend, "This will genuinely get posted if he doesn't wire me money btw."

"The defendant then posted a censored version of the photograph along with other photographs to her TikTok page," the affidavit stated.

The affidavit said Rodriguez Gonzalez allegedly continued to send threatening messages, including: "Give me my money, or I escalate this worse."

"The deportation does not have to happen, but I want my money, if he doesn't wire me the money his d**k will get posted followed by, your face, his face," Rodriguez Gonzalez reportedly said.

In a separate text message thread, Rodriguez Gonzalez wrote: "Remember I was tryna scam him, I'm finally getting to it."

On Aug. 24, the alleged victim appeared at the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Kendall District station and reportedly identified a photo of Rodriguez Gonzalez.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, law enforcement arrested Rodriguez Gonzalez at her home. She was then transported to the Kendall District Station for questioning.

The arrest affidavit stated, "Post-Miranda, the defendant gave a full confession, alleging she was simply joking about sending the photographs out."

Law & Crime reported that Rodriguez Gonzalez has since posted a $7,500 bond and was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Rodriguez Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, according to records from the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller.

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