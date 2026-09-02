Woman charged with juror intimidation at Clancy trial tells different tale than images on her phone: Prosecutor

The 56-year-old Massachusetts woman arrested outside Lindsay Clancy's murder trial appeared in court herself on Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, there is a big disconnect between what Dawn Light of Sutton told the Massachusetts State Police at the time of her arrest and what was allegedly found on her phone.

'It was clear she was filming the jurors.'

MSP confirmed to Blaze News that at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Light was taken into custody and charged with intimidation of a witness, jurors, or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings.

At the time, jurors in the Clancy trial were in the midst of their fourth day of deliberations.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Piacentini stated at Light's arraignment Wednesday that court officers notified MSP officers in the security detail for the Clancy trial that an individual may have been filming jurors on Tuesday outside the courthouse. Judge William Sullivan had previously prohibited such photography.

Officers approached Light, who was allegedly parked in a restricted area within the employee parking lot behind the courthouse.

Piacentini alleged that when Light was asked whether she was taking pictures or filming anyone inside the parking lot, she "was adamant that she was not. She stated that she was waiting to see if Lindsay Clancy would come out of the building."

RELATED: Torpedoing justice? Woman arrested outside trial of accused killer mom Lindsay Clancy

A cursory examination of Light's phone initially appeared to confirm her claim. However, when police checked Light's deleted photos, they allegedly found at least one video of people exiting the courthouse.

"State police then spoke with court officers who were then able to confirm that those individuals in those videos were the jurors in regards to the Lindsay Clancy trial," claimed Piacentini.

"Although she states that she was looking for Lindsay Clancy to come out of the courthouse, it was clear that she was filming the jurors," the prosecutor further claimed.

Prosecutors requested among other things that Light be held on $50,000 cash bail, barred from the court property, and altogether kept away from the jurors.

Jennifer White, Light's attorney, told Judge Shelby Smith, "This is a complete misunderstanding, Your Honor."

"My client was seeking a picture of Ms. Clancy and had no intention of any interaction with the jurors," added the attorney, who emphasized that the shutterbug wasn't a flight risk and had no prior record.

The judge denied the prosecutor's request for the $50,000 bail but ordered Light to stay away from the courthouse grounds, avoid contact with jurors or potential witnesses in the Lindsay Clancy trial, and refrain from disseminating any photos related to the incident.

Light, a self-described "crime junkie" who apparently attended several days of Clancy's trial, told the CT Insider, "I don't know how I intimidated anyone."

She is scheduled to appear in court again on October 15.