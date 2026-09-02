Twitter is back, and it’s worse than you think

Twitter’s back! Sort of. After Elon Musk rebranded the "global town square" of social media to X.com, another company swooped in to pick up the old name, claiming that Musk abandoned the brand. So far, a Trump-appointed judge has even agreed to the hostile takeover, but the story is a little more complicated. Now Elon’s fighting back, the new Twitter might be ashes again, and a final verdict of the once-legendary Twitter name now hangs in the balance of an upcoming court case.

Shortly after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he made it clear that he had no interest in maintaining the brand or the bird that rocketed the social network to political prominence. He would keep the foundation of the app in place, but otherwise, it would take on the “X” moniker that adorns many of Musk’s entrepreneurial endeavors, including SpaceX, the Tesla Model X, and xAI.

The new Twitter hasn’t changed from the old Twitter at all.

With a new badge, a new color scheme, and a new attitude to defend the rights of free speech everywhere, much to the chagrin of the left, X.com became the new digital town square for all to enjoy. But even as X battled the odds and flourished into new ventures, opportunistic vultures began to pick through the remains of Twitter’s relinquished shell in search of a phoenix that could rise from the ashes.

The vultures swarm

The new startup, dubbed Operation Bluebird Inc., quickly swooped in, dug its claws into the Twitter name, and claimed it as its own. The excuse? Elon Musk abandoned the brand wholesale when he closed Twitter in favor of X. Even worse, a Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge, Colm Connolly, agreed that the brand was open for a takeover, including the logo, name, and verb to “tweet” a post.

Naturally, Musk wasn’t happy with the move. After all, even if Twitter is dead, everyone recognizes that X is the new and improved sequel. In this way, Twitter isn’t gone at all — it just evolved into something more ambitious. He filed a lawsuit in late 2025 over the brand grab, but as both sides wait for a trial, Operation Bluebird Inc. went ahead and launched a new site for its endeavor: Twitter.now.

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New Twitter, same as the old Twitter

There’s plenty of debate as to whether or not Operation Bluebird Inc. had any legal right to commandeer the Twitter brand, and that will surely be hashed out in court. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the new site and see if it’s any good.

Or at least, we would look at the site if it were currently live. Shortly after Twitter.now launched, the entire thing was taken down with a simple splash screen on the landing page, stating, “We’re down. We’re on it. Already learning things the hard way. We will be back as soon as we can. Love you guys 💙”

It’s been like this for more than a week.

Landing page on Twitter.now. Twitter.now.

While there isn’t much information available on what could have happened, it appears that Elon Musk and his legal team clipped the new Twitter’s wings before it even got a chance to fly. That said, if the new site ever gets airborne again, here are some things you can look forward to:

The new community notes are powered by AI: For starters, Twitter.now plans to emulate X.com’s community notes by installing an automated fact-checking tool powered by Google Gemini. That’s right, the new arbiter of truth on Twitter will be an AI bot that’s beholden to the same flaws as any other — it could hallucinate facts, misinterpret information, and inject political bias into its responses.

The new logo is worse than the original: Operation Bluebird Inc. tried to be cheeky. The new logo resembles the general shape of the original Twitter bird, but its version appears more like a phoenix, as in the mythical bird that rises from the ashes of its own charred corpse. Clever.

The new constitution is more of the same old Twitter: Twitter.now promises to “bring back a town square that’s safer and less harmful.” How, you might ask? According to the Birdhouse Constitution, it plans to force users to tweet under their real names in lieu of aliases, protect freedom of speech (that sounds familiar), and down-rank “misinformation” and other negative speech (that sounds very familiar). It is proud of its motto that freedom of speech does not equal freedom of reach. In other words, the new Twitter hasn’t changed from the old Twitter at all. The same unapproved voices will be censored to the darkest corners of the internet while the mainstream talking points are allowed to proliferate the feed.

Does X have any reason to worry?

In a word, no. First, there’s a strong chance that Twitter.now gets shut down entirely by the end of the court case filed by Elon Musk and his team. However, even if Operation Bluebird Inc. gets the all-clear to take off again, chances that the social network will succeed are rather slim. X will continue to reign as the platform for free speech, while Twitter will become a place no better than BlueSky for approved talking points, authoritarian thought control, and obscure left-wing devotees.

At the end of the day, the original Twitter.com still redirects to X.com, the real public square of the internet.