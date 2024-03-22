'This is an invasion': Shocking video footage shows mob of angry migrants breach border, rush National Guard soldiers

Hundreds of migrants stormed National Guard soldiers and breached razor wire near El Paso on Thursday — and the shocking moment was caught on video.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of migrants breached a razor-wire barrier and overwhelmed a small group of National Guard soldiers, video shows. The group of storming migrants then encountered a permanent border barrier, which impeded their illegal entry into the United States.

The group of migrants who rushed the border consisted of mostly men, the New York Post reported.

According to the El Paso Times, some of the migrants had been camping on the banks of the Rio Grande River for three days.

The National Guard soldiers were attempting to organize the migrants into smaller groups, according to the Post, when some women and children were allegedly separated from the group. That's when the situation became tense and migrants rushed the soldiers and pushed through the border.

Despite the shocking footage, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said that officials quickly regained control of the situation and arrested some of the migrants involved.

"The TX National Guard & Dept. of Public Safety quickly regained control & are redoubling the razor wire barriers," Abbott explained. "DPS is instructed to arrest every illegal immigrant involved for criminal trespass & destruction of property."

Still, the footage is emblematic of everything wrong with the border under President Joe Biden's control: a seemingly unending number of migrants coming to the U.S., while Texas — not the federal government — is trying to stop the flow.

Republicans, meanwhile, described the incident as an "invasion."

"Every American should witness this chilling footage. This is the result of the Biden Administration refusing to secure our border and protect America," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) said.

"This assault on our sovereignty is an invasion at the invitation of Joe Biden," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said.

"The Biden Border Crisis is an invasion. Anyone who says differently is lying to you," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said.

"This is an invasion. Biden invited it," Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) reacted.

"Now that the illegal alien mob of military age men knows they can bum rush border personnel without consequence or an appropriate response with force to repel it, we have entered a new and extremely dangerous phase of Biden’s invasion," Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said.

"@POTUS and @SecMayorkas won’t say this is a crisis, they’ll only say it’s a 'challenge.' No, Mr. President, this is an invasion, and you’re doing nothing to protect America," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said.

