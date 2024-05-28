Former Capitol cop Harry Dunn — subject of Blaze News Jan. 6 investigation — calls Trump 'greatest threat to our democracy'

Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn — a main subject of an ongoing Blaze News investigation uncovering the truth about January 6 — on Tuesday blasted former President Donald Trump as the "greatest threat to our democracy" during a news conference outside a Manhattan courthouse where Trump's controversial Stormy Daniels trial was being held.

Video shows Dunn saying the following:

The fight for a lot of us didn't end on January 6 that evening when we went home. The fight still continues now. What happened that day was an attempt to halt, to overthrow an election. Donald Trump is the greatest threat to our democracy and the safety of communities across the country today. He has encouraged and continued to encourage political violence. We've been called traitors, just today. We were all called traitors on January 6 for doing our job. And yes, we protected Republicans, we protected Democrats alike. It's not about the story that we don't agree with. Political violence is never acceptable ... but you have a presidential candidate that champions it, that encourages it, that supports it. We cannot have that.

'The fact that Harry Dunn, Fanone, and the others are going to do a swing-state tour with Biden is just fodder for those of us who know the truth of what really did happen on January 6.'

Dunn also said, “Americans need to wake up. This is not a drill,” the Associated Press reported.

The former cop — who also recently lost a bid for a U.S. House seat — added, “We can’t count on these institutions to stop Donald Trump. It’s going to take us Americans at the ballot box to defeat him once and for all," the AP said.

The news conference also featured anti-Trump barbs from left-wing actor Robert De Niro, who called Dunn and another former Capitol Police officer, Michael Fanone, "true heroes." A person standing close by called them "traitors" and said "they lied under oath." That set off De Niro, who clearly didn't know what the person was talking about. The actor finally admitted, "I don't know, I don't even know how to deal with you, my friend. I don't even know how to deal with you."

Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker has penned multiple analyses pushing back against Dunn's many claims about January 6, such as "January 6 and the N-word that wasn't," "Harry Dunn's account of January 6 does not add up. At all." and "Why did a powerful veterans' PAC endorse Harry Dunn, phony ‘hero’ of January 6?"

Baker offered Blaze News the following reaction to Tuesday's news conference:

The fact that Harry Dunn, Fanone, and the others are going to do a swing-state tour with Biden is just fodder for those of us who know the truth of what really did happen on January 6. Watching this presser with De Niro when someone said, "They lied under oath" and "they're traitors," and De Niro replied, "I don't even know how to deal with you" — of course he doesn't know. He's unaware that we have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that some of those cops lied under oath, both in congressional and trial testimonies.

This story has been updated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!