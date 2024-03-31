'Free Palestine!': Pro-Palestinian protesters crash Easter Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral

Pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza interrupted Easter Mass on Saturday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. They were heard chanting, "Free, free Palestine," before being removed from the service, according to the New York Post.

The report mentioned that thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators congregated in Times Square earlier on Saturday before heading to the Easter Vigil service at St. Patrick's Cathedral. They started chanting "Free, free Palestine" during the second reading of the service.

Some of the demonstrators who took part in the protest were reportedly associated with Extinction Rebellion NYC's Palestinian Solidarity group and carried around a flag with an olive tree and the words "SILENCE = DEATH" scrawled across it, per the report.

Fox News Digital reported that millions all over the world gathered on Saturday to protest the Israel-Hamas war that has primarily played out in Gaza. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops reportedly issued a call for prayer for peace in the Middle East.

“As the Church enters Holy Week and Christ’s suffering on the cross and his resurrection are made present to us so vividly, we are connected to the very source of hope,” the statement said.

“Thousands of innocent people have died in this conflict, and thousands more have been displaced and face tremendous suffering,” the statement continued.

“This must stop.”

In the video of the disruption, many in the congregation can be seen sitting still, not reacting to the disruptive group. The mass was led by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.

However, many people online took exception to the disruptive behavior of the pro-Palestinian demonstrators, with one writing on X: "Evil, wrong, AND uniformed. Thank you for reminding us your cause isn’t hated enough."

Another wrote: "At an Easter service no less… the blatant bigotry on display."

And a third wrote: "Climate” protestors. One of them pulled out a keffiyeh and shook it in the face of Christians worshipping on the holiest of holy days on the Christian calendar. But sure, 'climate' protestors."

It is not certain why the climate protesters targeted St. Patrick's Cathedral on Saturday. One protester involved in the debacle, only identified as Matthew M., said he believed churches calling for an end to the war in Gaza could "make a difference," according to the Daily Mail.

"The United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire is a good start, but churches making ceasefire statements is also a part of the solution," Matthew said.

