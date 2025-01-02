Georgia AG pushes state Supreme Court to uphold Fani Willis' removal from Trump case

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) urged the state Supreme Court on Monday to uphold a court of appeals decision to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case against President-elect Donald Trump.



The state-level indictment accused Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

'Our Attorney General was missing in action.'

Willis was disqualified after she was caught having an affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired onto the case.

While Wade later stepped down, the appeals court contended that his doing so did not settle the "appearance of impropriety."

"After carefully considering the trial court's findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office," the appeals court ruled.

Willis has pledged to appeal the decision.

On Monday, Carr stated, "The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that the Fulton County DA created her own conflict and rightfully removed her from the case against President-elect Trump."

"'Lawfare' has become far too common in American politics, and it must end," he continued. "As such, I would encourage the Georgia Supreme Court to not take her appeal."

"It's our hope that the DA will now focus taxpayer resources on the successful prosecution of violent criminals in Fulton County," Carr added.

Willis responded to Carr's statement, claiming he was a "witness in the case he is trying to influence," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

She further accused Carr, who is running for governor, of playing politics.

"If Mr. Carr cannot separate his ambition to become Governor from his duties as Attorney General," Willis said, "he should resign and focus on being a full-time candidate rather than serving as a constitutional officer sworn to uphold the Constitutions and laws of the United States and Georgia."

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R) also responded to Carr's statement, accusing him of being silent on the Georgia case against Trump for too long.

Jones wrote in a post on X, "I have said for years that Fani Willis orchestrated a political charade against President Trump. When he had opportunities to lead, our Attorney General was missing in action. Where he failed, the Georgia Senate won't. We look forward to holding her accountable at a future hearing."

Willis may be forced to testify before the state Senate for her alleged misconduct in the case.

Last week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram filed an order ruling that the state Senate can subpoena Willis.

Willis' lawyer, former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes (D), called Ingram's decision "wrong" and noted their plans to appeal.

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represented Trump co-defendant Mike Roman and brought the initial motion to recuse Willis from the case, believes that Trump's Department of Justice will open an investigation into Willis' conduct.