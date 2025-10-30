JK Rowling crushes Glamour UK magazine for awarding 'Women of the Year' to 9 trans-identifying males

Many are criticizing Glamour UK magazine over its choice for "Women of the Year," but popular author J.K. Rowling is leading the pack.

The magazine is giving the award to nine transgender-identifying men, including a DJ, an author, an actor and TikTok creator, a chief executive, and several people identifying as models.

'They're misogynistic bullies who borrowed our clothes, put on some lipstick, and then took everything we earned. We are not costumes.'

"As trans rights face increasing threat in the U.K., Glamour honours nine of the community's most ground-breaking voices at this year's Women of the Year Awards," reads the justification from the magazine. "From fashion and music to charity and activism work, these trailblazers work tirelessly to empower, uplift and celebrate trans voices."

Rowling posted her dissent from her social media account Thursday.

"I grew up in an era when mainstream women's magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier," Rowling wrote. "Now mainstream women's magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are."

Others similarly criticized the total erasure of biological women from an award for women.

"They're not women. They're not trailblazers. They're misogynistic bullies who borrowed our clothes, put on some lipstick, and then took everything we earned. We are not costumes. And we are not silent," writer Virginia Kruta of the Daily Wire responded.

"Glamour is a magazine for young girls. It was toxic enough when I was a teenager, pushing unrealistic beauty expectations. I can't imagine what young girls must be thinking now, you hold men up as 'Women of the Year' erasing women and girls, an absolute disgrace," another response reads.

"Yes, yes, they got a bunch of men with mental illness to pose for their womens magazine," a popular response reads. "We understand that you think the best women are actually men. Thankfully the world is starting to wake up to that nonsense."

The magazine's social media account replied to Rowling with a mocking message.

"Better luck next year Jo x," Glamour UK wrote.

