Glenn Beck goes live on 'The Charlie Kirk Show' after bomb squad rushes to Turning Point USA HQ

Phoenix police rushed to the Turning Point USA's Arizona headquarters just prior to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck going live as the guest host of "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Wednesday after a suspicious bag was left on the premises.

The Phoenix Police Department indicated that in "the abundance of caution and for the safety of those in the area, this location has been cleared and the PPD Bomb Squad has responded."

KMYA-TV footage shows multiple bomb robots deployed at the scene.

Additional footage shared to X by Newsmax's John Huddy shows an officer dressed in a explosive ordnance disposal suit scrutinizing the bag at the scene.

While the discovery of the suspicious bag prompted a delay, Beck ultimately went live, paying tribute to his fallen friend and discussing with counterterrorism expert Ryan Mauro the new report from Capital Research Center detailing how George Soros' Open Society Foundations has poured tens of millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that are allegedly engaged in activities the FBI has defined as domestic terrorism as well as into foreign outfits allegedly linked to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

Police later deemed the bag safe and lifted the restrictions.

Rikki Ratliff-Fellman, Beck's executive producer, noted on X, "Was not fun telling my husband and family this. I'm in the control room now getting this live show to air but when it's over I'm going to scream in a pillow."

Beck noted on Tuesday, "It's going to be really hard, really hard tomorrow."

"I'm so proud of him," Beck said of Kirk, "and everything he accomplished."

Ratliff-Fellman told Blaze News the day before the broadcast, "We are not just honored, we are humbled that Turning Point USA would ask Glenn Beck to fill in on 'The Charlie Kirk Show' this week."

This is a developing story.



Editor's note: This article was updated after publication to incorporate Rikki Ratliff-Fellman's remarks on X about the incident.



