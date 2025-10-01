'Go to church': Elon Musk amplifies Erika Kirk's call for Christian revival

Over the past year, Elon Musk's public comments and X activity have subtly shifted to include more frequent references to Christianity, such as sharing biblical wisdom and promoting forgiveness, while stopping short of declaring himself a true believer.

'I think this notion of forgiveness is important; I think it's essential.'

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk wrote in a post on X over the weekend, "Go to church," and Musk shared her comment. That same day, Musk slammed the Anti-Defamation League, calling it "a hate group" because it "hates Christians."

Musk has repeatedly stated that he believes "woke" is the "religion that occupies the space previously held by Christianity."

Last month, Musk quoted a Bible verse, Matthew 7:3, writing, "Why do you see the speck in your neighbor's eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye?"

He also shared from the Lord's Prayer, "Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us."

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

During an interview with Jordan Peterson last year, Musk described himself as a "cultural Christian," explaining that while he admires "the principles that Jesus advocated," he is "not a particularly religious person."

Elon Musk. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

"I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise and that there's tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek," Musk told Peterson. "And with respect to bullies at school, I think you shouldn't turn the other cheek; you should punch them on the nose and then, thereafter, make peace with them."

"I think this notion of forgiveness is important; I think it's essential," he added.

