Photos: Elon Musk: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | Erika Kirk: Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'Go to church': Elon Musk amplifies Erika Kirk's call for Christian revival
October 01, 2025
Musk embraces biblical wisdom, sharing the Lord's Prayer and advocating for forgiveness.
Over the past year, Elon Musk's public comments and X activity have subtly shifted to include more frequent references to Christianity, such as sharing biblical wisdom and promoting forgiveness, while stopping short of declaring himself a true believer.
'I think this notion of forgiveness is important; I think it's essential.'
Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk wrote in a post on X over the weekend, "Go to church," and Musk shared her comment. That same day, Musk slammed the Anti-Defamation League, calling it "a hate group" because it "hates Christians."
Musk has repeatedly stated that he believes "woke" is the "religion that occupies the space previously held by Christianity."
Last month, Musk quoted a Bible verse, Matthew 7:3, writing, "Why do you see the speck in your neighbor's eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye?"
He also shared from the Lord's Prayer, "Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us."
RELATED: Elon Musk claims to have canceled Netflix subscription over Charlie Kirk mockery and transgender indoctrination
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
During an interview with Jordan Peterson last year, Musk described himself as a "cultural Christian," explaining that while he admires "the principles that Jesus advocated," he is "not a particularly religious person."
RELATED: Elon Musk pledges $1 million to honor the memory of Iryna Zarutska — and bring down the media blackout
Elon Musk. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
"I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise and that there's tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek," Musk told Peterson. "And with respect to bullies at school, I think you shouldn't turn the other cheek; you should punch them on the nose and then, thereafter, make peace with them."
"I think this notion of forgiveness is important; I think it's essential," he added.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.