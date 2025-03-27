'God will not be mocked': Christians make final petition to Kansas governor to stop hateful satanic ritual

Satanists plan to flock to the Kansas Statehouse on Friday to dedicate the grounds to the devil, destroy Bibles, break crucifixes, and perform "rites to the black mass." A flyer for the event indicated that as part of their "theuraputic [sic] blesphemy [sic]," the satanists will also denounce Christ, desecrate the Eucharist, and corrupt "the Blood."

While Christian groups have counter-demonstrations planned and there is a new capitol grounds policy in place to prevent a real "Black Mass" from taking place with stolen consecrated hosts, CatholicVote still has hope left that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly could be convinced to shut down the dark ritual on the eve of the event.

CatholicVote, the advocacy group that helped highlight Kamala Harris' anti-Catholic record ahead of the presidential election, released an ad this week imploring Americans to "tell Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly that this act of blasphemy should not take place."

'We cannot passively watch these malicious ideologues stomp on what we cherish most.'

The ad notes that Michael Stewart, the organizer of the event and the head of the anti-Christian hate group Satanic Grotto, "claims the ritual is a protest in support of abortion rights, but this is far more than just a protest. This is blatant anti-Catholic bigotry and a heinous act of blasphemy that should not be allowed to take place."

The ad notes further, "God will not be mocked."

"Our ad campaign sounds the alarm on the anti-Catholic bigotry taking place in Kansas," Logan Church, director of political operations at CatholicVote, told Blaze News in a statement. "The Satanic Grotto — a group of self-proclaimed far-left LGBTQ activists — openly attacked our sacred beliefs and plans to profane our Catholic Faith on state grounds. We cannot passively watch these malicious ideologues stomp on what we cherish most."

John Mercer, the vice president of CatholicVote, said of the petition, "It's a stand against hatred and sacrilege. Kansas must NOT become a stage for this desecration. We can't let this happen."

American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property's TFP Student Action has similarly petitioned Kelly to cancel the event, receiving over 51,100 signatures.

It's unclear if these combined efforts have gotten through to Kelly, whose timid response has so far been limited to requiring that the satanists conduct their rituals outside the statehouse.

'We should approach this situation with all confidence in God's ultimate victory over Satan, sin and death.'

Blaze News reached out to the governor's office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

In addition to calling on "all people of faith to join the tens of thousands who have signed our petition demanding this sacrilege be stopped," Logan Church invited Kansas to join CatholicVote at the prayer rally Friday.

TFP Student Action indicated that a rosary rally of reparation will take place at the south side of the Kansas State Capitol building at 10:15 a.m. on March 28.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City, which has underscored its opposition to the event and whose leader, Archbishop Joseph Naumann, filed an unsuccessful lawsuit against the Satanic Grotto, told Catholics, "We must not allow ourselves to be provoked to anger or violence, as that would be cooperation with the devil. Instead, we should approach this situation with all confidence in God's ultimate victory over Satan, sin and death."

The archdiocese invited Catholics concerned about the satanic ritual to attend a Eucharistic Holy Hour at Assumption Church, directly north of the statehouse, at 11 a.m. on Friday, or the Eucharistic Adoration and Mass starting at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart – St. Joseph Catholic Church in Topeka.

Blaze News previously reported that the Kansas state House voted 101-15 last week in support of a resolution denouncing the satanic worship ritual. The resolution, rejected by 15 Democrats, characterized the dark ritual "as a despicable, blasphemous, and offensive sacrilege to not only Catholics but all people of goodwill," adding that "it runs contrary to the spiritual heritage of this state and nation."

The Satanic Grotto suggested in a recent comment to Blaze News that it intended to sodomize the state of Kansas after supposedly doing so to the Catholic Church.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!