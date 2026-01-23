'State-of-the-art': GOP congressman pre-empts Crockett's 'grandstanding' with glimpse inside ICE facility in Texas

A Republican congressman from Texas pre-empted criticism from Democrats on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in his district after Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) announced that she would visit to oversee operations.

Crockett said the Dilley Detention Center near San Antonio was in her crosshairs after reports indicated that a 5-year-old was being sent to the facility after being used as "bait" by ICE agents.

'Democrats are doing everything they can to spin the truth against law enforcement.'

The Department of Homeland Security has vehemently denied the claims and said that the boy had been protected by agents after his father fled from an immigration enforcement operation. An attorney for the family said the boy's father had a pending asylum claim, but Vice President JD Vance contradicted that claim and said he was an illegal alien.

Democrats have used the media framing of the issue to hammer away at the administration.

"I am aware of reports that this precious 5-year old, Liam Ramos, who was kidnapped by ICE as he returned home from preschool in Minneapolis may be in San Antonio, Texas," wrote Crockett Friday on her social media account.

"I will be visiting the Dilley Detention Center in San Antonio next week to conduct oversight and will demand answers on the whereabouts and well-being of Liam. If it were up to me, we’d be at the Dilley Detention Center RIGHT NOW getting answers. But let’s be clear about what’s really happening here: The Trump Administration is illegally blocking Members of Congress from conducting lawful oversight," she added.

"We have an absolute right — under federal law and the Constitution — to enter detention facilities, unannounced, to ensure the safety and well-being of people in government custody," Crockett continued. "I am outraged. My heart aches for Liam’s family. We will get answers."

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas posted a video of the facility to undermine any possible suggestion from Crockett that Ramos might be maltreated.

"In the coming days, you’ll see a lot of grandstanding by politicians at the Dilley ICE Center in my district, #TX23. It’s all for show," he wrote on social media.

"I've been there & seen the state-of-the-art facilities & protocols that @ICEgov follows," he added. "Our ICE agents & CBP personnel are doing their jobs, & yet again, Democrats are doing everything they can to spin the truth against law enforcement."

In the coming days, you'll see a lot of grandstanding by politicians at the Dilley ICE Center in my district, #TX23. It's all for show.



I've been there & seen the state-of-the-art facilities & protocols that @ICEgov follows.



Our ICE agents & CBP personnel are doing their…

— Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) January 23, 2026

Among those on the left who have pounced on the story is failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Enforcing the law is one thing. Terrorizing a population, using children as pawns, is another. My heart aches for Liam Ramos and his family," she wrote.

Clinton and her husband could face contempt of Congress charges after refusing a subpoena related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

