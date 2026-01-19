'Good luck walking to work, a**holes': Trump-hater Swalwell wants to revoke driver’s licenses for ICE agents

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) pledged that if he were elected California governor this November, he would revoke the state driver's licenses of federal immigration agents.

Swalwell attended the Empowerment Congress California Governor Forum on Saturday, during which he gave a speech.

'Rep. Eric Swalwell’s vowing to strip ICE law enforcement officers of their driver’s licenses for wearing masks is disgusting.'

He vowed to "always be on offense on behalf of Californians," in part, by taking drastic action against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents who wear masks.

"They're going to lose their immunity. They're not going to be able to drive. I will take your driver's license. Good luck walking to work, a**holes," Swalwell stated, referring to ICE officers. "Also I will direct law enforcement to use every power to prosecute them for battery, false imprisonment, and murder."

Swalwell shared a clip of his comments on X, writing, "ICE, do I have your attention yet?"

“Rep. Eric Swalwell’s vowing to strip ICE law enforcement officers of their driver’s licenses for wearing masks is disgusting,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Our officers wear masks to protect themselves from being doxxed and targeted by known and suspected terrorist sympathizers. Not only is ICE law enforcement facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them, but we’ve also seen thugs launch websites to reveal officers’ identity.”

While Swalwell promised to pull driver's licenses from American federal law enforcement agents, the state's laws allow for illegal aliens to obtain driver's licenses. Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation announced that it would withhold $160 million from California for failing to cancel more than 17,000 allegedly illegally issued non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses to foreign nationals.

Meanwhile Swalwell's eligibility to run for California governor is facing scrutiny.

Journalist and filmmaker Joel Gilbert filed a complaint claiming that Swalwell lives in Washington, D.C., thereby prohibiting him from running for governor in California.

"Public records searches reveal no current ownership or leasehold interest held by Eric Swalwell in California, nor any history of any ownership of leasehold interest based on available public records," Gilbert's court complaint read. "Swalwell's congressional financial [disclosures] from 2011 to 2024 list no California real estate ownership."

Gilbert accused Swalwell of listing the office of his California-based lawyer as his residence in his campaign filing.

"Either he's guilty of mortgage fraud in Washington, D.C., or he's ineligible to run for governor of California," Gilbert told the Daily Mail. "He can't have it both ways."

"This made me laugh," Swalwell replied. "Like all Congressmen from CA, I live in CA & DC."

Swalwell described Gilbert as a "MAGA idiot," adding that he plans to "beat him in court."

