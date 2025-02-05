Google ends diversity hiring targets, will review other DEI policies

Google will end diversity targets related to hiring and will review other diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at the massive company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The online search company is only the latest in a string of businesses that have pulled back on DEI policies since President Donald Trump won the presidency amid a campaign of criticism against the left-wing practice.

The company was 'evaluating changes to our programs required to comply' to executive orders issued by Trump.

The Journal report cited an email from Google sent on Wednesday indicating that the company would no longer give preferential treatment to historically underrepresented groups in their hiring practices. It had previously set a target of increasing the “leadership representation of underrepresented groups” by 30% by 2025.

The report said the company excised a portion of its annual report that used to say Google was “committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve.”

The email said the company was “evaluating changes to our programs required to comply" with executive orders issued by Trump as well as recent court decisions related to DEI.

“We’ll continue to invest in states across the U.S. — and in many countries globally — but in the future we will no longer have aspirational goals,” read the email.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced an end to DEI programs while Amazon has also said it would review its policies.

DEI was especially fashionable as a way for corporations to show their sympathies to protests against the death of George Floyd in police custody in 2020. Left-wing activists have since complained that the DEI implementation was not an authentic expression of support after many companies began shutting down the efforts.

