Republicans torch Obama judge over his role in Biden FBI's 'partisan vendetta,' demand impeachment

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republicans are seeking the impeachment of U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, the Obama appointee who apparently helped the Biden FBI spy on Republican lawmakers' phone records.



During a press conference on Wednesday regarding the latest insights into the FBI's Arctic Frost operation, Cruz called on the House to impeach Boasberg, stating, "Judge Boasberg put his robes down, stood up, and said, 'Sign me up to be part of the partisan vendetta against 20% of the Republicans in the Senate.'"



'This order is an abuse of power.'

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) underscored that what Boasberg "did to Senator Cruz and maybe other senators absolutely — and I don't say this lightly — absolutely is worthy of impeachment proceedings. There has to be accountability."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) published documents earlier this month detailing how the Biden FBI sought private cellphone records from at least nine Republican lawmakers during Arctic Frost — an operation that set the stage for at least one case brought against President Donald Trump by former Attorney General Merrick Garland's special counsel, Jack Smith, whose appointment was ruled unconstitutional.

Grassley released additional documents this week showing that Smith and his team subpoenaed records for over 400 Republican individuals and entities as part of what the Iowa senator called a "fishing expedition."

Cruz — whose Senate office hardline and cellphone records were reportedly targeted — suggested on Wednesday that the indiscriminate targeting of conservatives was "egregious" and that the secret subpoenaing of lawmakers' communication records was executed "in complete contravention of the Constitution, of separation of powers, of the Speech and Debate Clause, of free speech, of basic rights and property."

The Texas senator produced a court order apparently indicating that Boasberg barred AT&T from informing Cruz that his phone data was being collected by the Biden administration. The prohibition was to remain in effect for at least one year.

The order reportedly stated as cause that "the court finds reasonable grounds to believe that such disclosure will result in destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation."

"I can tell you there is precisely zero evidence to conclude that I am likely to destroy or tamper with evidence or to intimidate potential witnesses. Zero evidentiary basis for that," stressed Cruz. "This order is an abuse of power. This order is a weaponized legal system."

'Boasberg is that radical leftist judge who is out of control.'

Cruz admitted that he had not yet seen the subpoenas for the other senators but speculated "Judge Boasberg printed these things out like the placemats at Denny's, one after the other."

The Texas senator noted that if a litigant makes a claim for which there is no factual basis, "that litigant is subject to sanctions in federal court — and if a judge signs an order reaching a factual conclusion for which there is zero evidence whatsoever, that judge is abusing his power."

Blaze News has reached out to Boasberg for comment.

'Who is Boasberg?'

"Now who is Boasberg? Boasberg is that radical leftist judge who is out of control, who has been issuing nationwide injunctions, one after the other, trying to stop President Trump from carrying out his mandate from the voters," said Cruz.

Boasberg has worked ardently in recent years to earn the label "radical leftist." For instance, he:

ordered in August the release of a woman accused of repeatedly threatening Trump's life;

temporarily blocked summary deportations of apparent Tren de Aragua terrorists by the Trump administration under the Alien Enemies Act;

tried unsuccessfully to hold Trump administration officials in contempt for deporting illegal aliens to El Salvador;

kept Kevin Clinesmith — the former FBI attorney who, according to the DOJ, fabricated evidence to support a surveillance application to the same FISA court, lying about Carter Page's past cooperation with the CIA — out of jail; and

mandated a right to Medicaid for able-bodied adults without work requirements.

The demands that Boasberg face accountability for his involvement with the FBI's Arctic Frost "fishing expedition" come just months after Attorney General Pam Bondi slapped him with a misconduct complaint for allegedly "making improper public comments about President Trump and his administration."

This is also not the first time that Republicans have called for his impeachment.

After ordering the Trump administration not to deport suspected members of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization, President Trump called for Boasberg to be impeached, suggesting in a March 18 post on Truth Social that Boasberg was a "radical Left Lunatic of a Judge."

That same day, Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (Texas) introduced articles of impeachment accusing Boasberg of attempting to seize power from the executive branch, thereby interfering with the will of the American people; jeopardizing the safety of the nation; and engaging in actions that prioritize political gain over the duty of impartiality owed the litigants in the case.

