Gaza flotilla with Greta Thunberg says they were attacked by drone bomb — video appears to show embarrassing culprit

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is facing ridicule after a Gaza-bound flotilla she joined claimed to be attacked by a drone before the embarrassing truth came out.

Thunberg is a part of the Global Sumud Flotilla on the way to Gaza in an attempt to sail supplies to the war-torn area against the wishes of the Israeli government. There are about 20 boats in the flotilla.

The flotilla group claimed Tuesday that one of the boats had caught on fire after being attacked by a drone near the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said.

"Last night, I was on the deck on the back part of the ship, and I heard a drone," said flotilla activist Miguel Duarte, who claimed other members witnessed the event.

"Two of us stood there with the drone above our head, then we saw the drone move to the forward part of the deck. It stood a few seconds on top of a bunch of life jackets and then dropped a bomb," Duarte continued.

Tunisian officials said there was "no basis in truth" for the attack claim and said the fire was likely started by someone aboard the flotilla, possibly from a cigarette. They also said that "no drones have been detected" in the area.

Video from the incident led many to believe that one of the flotilla members might have accidentally fired a flare gun and caused the fire himself.

The video was posted to social media, where it quickly went viral and garnered over 8 million views.

Israel has previously mocked efforts by the activists to break the Gaza blockade.

"There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve Instagram selfies," said a spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry for Israel.

