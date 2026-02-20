Gun-wielding teen suspect arrested for charging the Capitol tells police he just wanted to 'talk'

Carter Camacho, who was arrested after he allegedly charged the United States Capitol with a loaded shotgun on Tuesday, told Capitol Police he "was just there to talk."

Camacho, 18, was detained by Capitol Police after he exited his vehicle and allegedly ran toward the Capitol carrying a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and dressed in a "tactical-style vest" and "camouflage-style clothing." Officers also reportedly recovered additional rounds of ammunition in Camacho's possession.

'Please avoid the area.'

The Georgia teenager was later charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm within the United States Capitol grounds.

Once officers placed Camacho in handcuffs, the teenager told Capitol Police that he was "just there to talk to a member of Congress," according to a DOJ press release.

Today, Carter Camacho, 18, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm within the United States Capitol Grounds on February 17, 2026.



According to charging documents, Camacho exited his vehicle and ran toward the United States Capitol carrying a firearm and… pic.twitter.com/uCl9HFMqyI

— U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) February 18, 2026

Police also located a "fixed-blade knife" about 40 feet from the suspect's vehicle but noted that the case is still being investigated. Camacho made his first court appearance Wednesday and is expected to return to court on March 2. He will remain in custody until then, WTOP reported.

Capitol Police initially announced the incident on social media on Tuesday, saying officers had arrested an individual with "what appears to be a gun" outside the Capitol.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"Our officers just arrested a person with what appears to be a gun near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building," the statement reads. "Please avoid the area. We will provide more information when new information is confirmed."

Capitol Police also temporarily closed Maryland Avenue between First and Third Streets Southwest before concluding there was no further threat.

