After promising 'Opportunity Agenda' for black men, Harris campaign says program will be open to all races

The Harris-Walz campaign appeared to backtrack on the exclusive nature of the "Opportunity Agenda for Black Men" on Wednesday after many ridiculed the policies on social media.

The Democratic presidential campaign pushed out the agenda with a list of items meant to appeal to black men after polling showed that Vice President Kamala Harris was hemorrhaging support from the black community, especially males.

'There are KKK members less racist than this document.'

Only two days later, the campaign confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the policies would be available to other Americans on a "race-neutral" basis.

The policies included 1 million fully forgivable loans for black entrepreneurs, decriminalization of marijuana possession, protection of cryptocurrency investments of black men, and support for job training and education programs for blacks.

A post from the Harris account on social media garnered more than 34 million views, but many of those contained mockery and ridicule from those who saw it as racist and patronizing.

"If 40% of your scheme to enrich black men involves crypto and weed you’re probably doing it wrong," read one popular response.

"Constitutionally dubious pandering aside; if you people start talking like this all the time, I may actually lose my mind," replied another critic.

"Wait her agenda for helping Black guys promotes crypto and weed?" read another response. "There are KKK members less racist than this document."

Others pointed out the bizarre incongruity of supporting marijuana decriminalization after Harris imprisoned so many for marijuana offenses during her time as California's attorney general.

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten documented how the black vote was turning away from supporting Democrats over many decades, but especially black males. Although the black vote is still reliably in favor of Democrats, the margin has eroded away more and more.

"This is part of a long-standing trend of young black men moving away from the Democratic Party," said Enten. "Kamala Harris is just the latest to face that magnitude of younger black men going toward Republicans."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!