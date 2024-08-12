Poll finds rebound for Democrats on economics after Biden steps down, but pollster warns 'their worries aren't over'

While a new poll found that Democrats were experiencing a resurgence of support in the presidential election on economics, a majority of Americans wanted Kamala Harris to reject her predecessor's economic policies.

The survey was conducted for the Financial Times by the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and found that Americans trusted Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris slightly more than former President Donald Trump on economics.

'Their worries aren’t over because voters still see themselves better off with Trump.'

Prior to Biden stepping down from his re-election campaign, Trump was trouncing Democrats on the question of which candidate was more trustworthy on the economy.

According to the new poll, 42% of respondents trust Harris while 41% trust Trump on the economy.

Trump's economy polling remained unchanged while Democrats had support from only 35% of respondents with Biden on the economy and had improved by 7% since the switch to Harris.

However, that improvement rests upon voters' expectation that Harris distance herself from Biden's economic policies, which has not yet happened.

The poll said that 60% of respondents wanted Harris to abandon Biden's economic policies completely or “make major changes” to them. And that could be trouble for Democrats going forward.

“The poll is good news for previously anxious Democrats," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the university, "but their worries aren’t over because voters still see themselves better off with Trump as president, and most voters think of their interests first and grand policy questions second.”

The Trump campaign has made it a priority to blame Harris for Biden's economic policies that so many Americans see as a failure.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!